MFA sacks diplomat who was fined for filming naked boy at Tokyo public bath

SINGAPORE: A Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) diplomat who was fined last year for filming a naked boy in a public bath in Tokyo was fired on Wednesday (Apr 2).

According to a notice published in the government gazette on Wednesday afternoon, Christopher Sim Siong Chye was dismissed from the ministry's headquarters.

MFA told CNA in June last year that it had started disciplinary proceedings against Sim, following his conviction by a Japanese court.

The 56-year-old career diplomat was fined 300,000 yen (US$1,908) for the lewd act, Kyodo news agency then reported.

Sim, who was named by Japanese broadcaster NHK, was indicted on charges of trespassing and violating the Tokyo Metropolitan Government's Anti-Nuisance Ordinance.

He was a former counsellor at the Singapore Embassy in Tokyo and the Singapore Permanent Mission in Geneva, and was also awarded the Long Service Medal in 2016.

A counsellor is a diplomatic rank for officers serving overseas, such as in an embassy. According to the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, a diplomat cannot be arrested.

However, MFA told CNA in June last year that the officer did not have diplomatic immunity because his posting had ended as scheduled two months earlier.