Why a Michelin star isn’t enough for top restaurants to thrive in Singapore's tough F&B scene

PERSONAL TOUCHES

From refreshing the menu to incorporating interactive table-side service, every effort at these restaurants is aimed at keeping diners engaged and coming back for more.



At Korean fine-dining restaurant NAE:UM, chef founder Louis Han said he believes this means continually redefining the dining experience beyond the food itself.



“I really try to talk to every customer who comes to my restaurant, so I try to show my appreciation,” he said, adding that the eatery also tries to refresh its menu to offer something interesting.



“NAE:UM has been around for four years, so there's a reason why we're doing major renovation. We really try to refresh our restaurant to look different,” he noted.



“So, my regular customers also feel that something is different. These are all the things that we try to keep up ourselves, to stay in the market.”



Mr Han noted that there are many perennial challenges that restaurateurs like himself struggle with, including high rental, rising ingredient costs and manpower constraints.