Middle East tensions could push up logistics costs of some goods by up to 30%, say retailers

SINGAPORE: At family-owned store Hamad Traders in Little India, shelves are lined with dates from Saudi Arabia and Iran, chickpeas from the United Arab Emirates, and olive oil from Palestine.

Owner Ahmad Ramzani typically flies in shipments to Singapore every two weeks from various countries, as well as from a warehouse in Malaysia.

But with flights from the Middle East largely suspended due to the escalating war in the region, and the Strait of Hormuz - a key waterway - closed, timely deliveries are becoming increasingly uncertain.

Retailers are bracing for logistics costs of goods from the Middle East to rise by as much as 30 per cent as the United States-Israel conflict with Iran entered its sixth day on Thursday (Mar 5).

With the holy month of Ramadan driving up demand for certain items like dates, some importers like Mr Ramzani are banding together to manage higher costs and ensure supply, while others warn that consumers may eventually have to pay more.