MOM investigating two firms after more than 100 migrant workers seek help over unpaid wages, housing issues
Two workers told CNA that their company had not paid them their wages for about three months.
SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) is investigating two companies after more than 100 migrant workers showed up at the ministry's services centre in Bendemeer on Monday (Jun 22) to seek help for unpaid salaries and housing arrangements.
Ms Ng Hwei Min, general manager of the Tripartite Alliance for Dispute Management (TADM), said the work permit holders were from KPA Engineering and S K Industries.
Two workers told CNA that their company, KPA Engineering, had not paid them their wages for about three months.
Mr Zakir Hossin, 38, said he is owed more than S$4,000 (US$3,100). He has been working for the company since September last year.
He received S$200 two weeks ago, but said it was not enough to survive on.
"We cannot find any of the bosses," he said. "We are calling them, but we cannot find them, that's why we came here."
Mr Zakir said he believes the company is likely bankrupt.
He added that MOM staff had told him his work permit could be cancelled, and arranged for him to be placed on another pass while he looks for a new job.
Another worker, Mr Rajendran Brathap, 36, said they had been told their salaries would be paid on Saturday. When no payment came, they decided to go to MOM for help.
Ms Ng said that TADM and MOM are providing workers with the necessary assistance, including reaching out to their employers.
"We understand that the current period is a difficult and uncertain one for the workers," she said, adding that the immediate priority is to support them by ensuring they have access to appropriate housing and meals.
The workers can also look for new employment if they want to do so.
She added: "MOM will take the necessary and appropriate enforcement action against the companies should they be found to have breached any of the employment laws."
CNA called KPA Engineering three times on a mobile number listed online. An automated voice said the number was engaged and asked the caller to try again later.
CNA has also contacted S K Industries for more information.