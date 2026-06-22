MOM investigating two firms after more than 100 migrant workers seek help over unpaid wages, housing issues

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) is investigating two companies after more than 100 migrant workers showed up at the ministry's services centre in Bendemeer on Monday (Jun 22) to seek help for unpaid salaries and housing arrangements.

Ms Ng Hwei Min, general manager of the Tripartite Alliance for Dispute Management (TADM), said the work permit holders were from KPA Engineering and S K Industries.

Two workers told CNA that their company, KPA Engineering, had not paid them their wages for about three months.

Mr Zakir Hossin, 38, said he is owed more than S$4,000 (US$3,100). He has been working for the company since September last year.

He received S$200 two weeks ago, but said it was not enough to survive on.

"We cannot find any of the bosses," he said. "We are calling them, but we cannot find them, that's why we came here."