New mind sports federation to launch by March to prepare athletes, grow participation

GAINING RECOGNITION

The Mind Sports Federation of Singapore aims to be affiliated with the Singapore National Olympic Council, and be recognised by the Asian Mind Sports Association.



“I think it's meant not really to govern the four associations, but more towards helping us to promote the game, to build awareness (and) to have more young children and parents understand the benefits of these games,” said chess grandmaster Kevin Goh, who is CEO of the Singapore Chess Federation.



“I definitely think this new entity with like-minded individuals will definitely help us in our projects.”



Recognition has long been a challenge for mind sports, with some facing space constraints and others seeing declining participation.



Goh told CNA last Sunday (Jan 18) that it has been difficult to find venues that can accommodate large-scale events.



These include the National Schools Individual Chess Championships, which is expected to set a new participation record this year, likely surpassing 1,800 students.



“We're running out of space and we always have to find a way to manage,” noted Goh, adding that demand for training venues is also high.

