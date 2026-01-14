Esports, chess and bridge formally recognised as sports after Bill passed in parliament

SINGAPORE: Esports, along with mind sports such as chess and bridge, will be formally recognised as sports after a Bill was passed in parliament on Wednesday (Jan 14).

These amendments to the Singapore Sports Council Act are part of a move to “support Singaporeans’ diverse sporting aspirations”, said Acting Minister for Culture, Community and Youth David Neo.

“The gameplay and disciplines of mind sports and esports will continue to evolve,” he said. “Therefore, the updated definition of sports in the Bill takes a balanced and future-ready approach to support newer and more varied forms of sporting participation and sporting excellence by Singaporeans.”

He added that Sport Singapore (SportSG) will calibrate its support for these activities and sports based on their “specific needs, governance standards and contributions to national sporting objectives”.

Both mind sports and esports have seen surging interest in Singapore in recent years.

Singapore has hosted major international esports events, including The International 2022 – the biggest global tournament for Dota 2. The country was the first Southeast Asian nation to host the event.

In 2023, Singapore also hosted the inaugural Olympic Esports Week.

Mr Neo also pointed out that Southeast Asia is one of the world’s fastest-growing esports markets and that this year’s Asian Games will also feature an increased number of 11 medal events for esports titles, up from seven at the last edition.

Mind sports such as chess have experienced a similar boom in popularity. At the youth level, 1,606 players competed in the 75th National Schools Individual Chess Championship in 2024 – a nearly 20 per cent increase from 2022.

In 2024, Singapore hosted the World Chess Championship for the first time.