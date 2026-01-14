Esports, chess and bridge formally recognised as sports after Bill passed in parliament
SportSG will calibrate its support for these sports based on their "specific needs, governance standards and contributions to national sporting objectives".
SINGAPORE: Esports, along with mind sports such as chess and bridge, will be formally recognised as sports after a Bill was passed in parliament on Wednesday (Jan 14).
These amendments to the Singapore Sports Council Act are part of a move to “support Singaporeans’ diverse sporting aspirations”, said Acting Minister for Culture, Community and Youth David Neo.
“The gameplay and disciplines of mind sports and esports will continue to evolve,” he said. “Therefore, the updated definition of sports in the Bill takes a balanced and future-ready approach to support newer and more varied forms of sporting participation and sporting excellence by Singaporeans.”
He added that Sport Singapore (SportSG) will calibrate its support for these activities and sports based on their “specific needs, governance standards and contributions to national sporting objectives”.
Both mind sports and esports have seen surging interest in Singapore in recent years.
Singapore has hosted major international esports events, including The International 2022 – the biggest global tournament for Dota 2. The country was the first Southeast Asian nation to host the event.
In 2023, Singapore also hosted the inaugural Olympic Esports Week.
Mr Neo also pointed out that Southeast Asia is one of the world’s fastest-growing esports markets and that this year’s Asian Games will also feature an increased number of 11 medal events for esports titles, up from seven at the last edition.
Mind sports such as chess have experienced a similar boom in popularity. At the youth level, 1,606 players competed in the 75th National Schools Individual Chess Championship in 2024 – a nearly 20 per cent increase from 2022.
In 2024, Singapore hosted the World Chess Championship for the first time.
ENHANCED MANDATE
In order to provide holistic education and career support to Singapore’s athletes, the Bill also provides an enhanced mandate for SportSG to establish institutions to develop and train national athletes.
This includes overseeing their sporting activities and working with the Ministry of Education (MOE) on the Singapore Sports School (SSP) academic curriculum.
It will also provide SportSG with the mandate to establish an institution formed through consolidating the SSP and the High Performance Sports Institute (HPSI), as announced last year.
“This consolidation will strengthen our system and it will set us in good stead for future major Games, especially when we host the SEA Games and ASEAN Para Games in 2029,” said Mr Neo.
As part of a move to uplift standards in the sports industry, the Bill also recognises the role of SportSG in raising capabilities and safety in the sports sector, said Mr Neo.
This includes establishing and maintaining quality standards and codes of practice for coaching, equipment, facilities and relevant accreditation systems.
“With the growth in national participation in sports and physical fitness activities, we need to strengthen SportSG’s mandate to build capabilities in the sports industry,” said Mr Neo.
“Rather than becoming a regulator of the sports industry and taking the approach of regulatory enforcement, SportSG will continue to exercise leadership in the sport sector by encouraging the adoption of industry best practices.”
Another new change will see the Singapore National Paralympic Council (SNPC), like the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC), named as one of SportSG’s key partners.
This is part of a move to strengthen disability sports and support efforts towards "greater inclusivity", said Mr Neo.
The minister described the Bill as an “important enabler” in driving Singapore’s sporting culture, and for the national sport ecosystem to be “inclusive, dynamic and future-ready”.
“It reaffirms that sport is for everyone, regardless of age or ability, and our effort for every Singaporean to live better through sport,” he said.
“It states in one voice our support for Team Singapore athletes, and our effort to nurture every athlete to fulfil their fullest sporting potential.”
INCREASED FUNDING FOR SPORTS?
During the debate, Members of Parliament (MPs) raised various issues including overall support for sports in Singapore and how this support would be extended to chess and esports.
MP Fadli Fawzi (WP- Aljunied) said that there needs to be a "sustainable model" where the state is not the "sole benefactor", but a facilitator for private sector investment in local sporting talent.
He also asked if the government plans to increase SportSG's budget, given the amendments.
"My concern is that if SportSG's budget remains stagnant, we risk diluting the financial support currently available to athletes involved in traditional sports," said Mr Fadli.
"We must ensure that a win for esports does not come at the cost of a loss for other programmes such as track and field or swimming."
MP Elysa Chen (PAP-Bishan-Toa Payoh) asked if those who compete in chess and esports would have the same access to funding, facilities and "national representation pathways" as a footballer or track and field athlete would have.
MP Alex Yam (PAP-Marsiling-Yew Tee) said that while chess and esports are not "fringe pursuits" and are "globally recognised domains of excellence", the Bill's "careful calibration" means that recognising the new sports may not automatically mean equal funding or blanket support.
"SportSG retains the discretion to assess governance standards, athlete pathways and alignment with national objectives," said Mr Yam, who is the chairperson of the Government Parliamentary Committee for Culture, Community and Youth.
"We should be inclusive without being indiscriminate. Public resources must continue to be stewarded carefully and transparently."
"We regularly review our support for sports and will continue to engage with the (national sports associations) and partners like SNOC, SNPC, so that we can collectively move in the same direction to uplift Singapore sports," he added.
Authorities have encouraged corporates to come forward to support Singapore's athletes and complement government funding, Mr Neo said.
He added that SportSG will continue to work with commercial entities to support a more "vibrant and diverse sporting ecosystem".