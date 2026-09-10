Changes to Singapore's political salary framework to be debated in parliament

SINGAPORE: Members of Parliament will debate the government’s response to the review of political salaries on Thursday (Sep 10), two days after Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and Coordinating Minister for Public Services Chan Chun Sing set out changes to the framework.

Political office holders will receive a one-off salary increase of up to 9 per cent from Oct 15, the first adjustment since 2011. For a minister in the lowest MR4 grade, the full adjustment would raise annual pay from S$1.1 million to about S$1.2 million.

The changes also include wider salary ranges for ministers and the merging of grades for some political appointment holders.

Watch the debate on CNA and follow our live coverage of developments.