Tan See Leng says he would never have entered politics if money had been primary consideration

SINGAPORE: Minister Tan See Leng said on Thursday (Sep 10) that had money been his primary consideration, he would never have entered politics, as he reflected on the personal and financial sacrifices in leaving the private sector for public service.

“I just felt I had to give back to the country and the people who had given me so much,” Dr Tan said during the parliamentary debate on political salaries.

Dr Tan, 61, is currently minister for trade and industry (energy and industry). He was a practising doctor, and took on top leadership positions in the healthcare sector before entering politics in 2020.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced that Singapore’s political office holders will receive a salary increase of up to 9 per cent – the first time since 2011 that ministerial salaries have changed.

Reflecting on his own experience, Dr Tan said those asked to enter public service would have to make considerable changes to their lives, while their spouses and children may have to make some sacrifices.

“Yes, we hope many will still answer the call. But please don’t forget, that at a personal level, there is much that they must be prepared to give up,” Dr Tan said, pointing to time, future opportunities, personal goals, privacy and financial remuneration as opportunity costs.

Some people would conclude that the “sum total” was too high, he added.

“If that happens too often, Singapore loses – not because these people who we reach out to lack the heart to serve, but because the personal price becomes too great.”

Dr Tan, who spent more than three decades in the private sector before entering politics, said no realistic level of ministerial salary could have matched what he was earning before joining the government – or what he could have continued earning had he stayed in the private sector.