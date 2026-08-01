Missing Singaporean woman found in Cambodia says she was not forced into scam activities

SINGAPORE: A 20-year-old Singaporean woman who was found safe in Cambodia after she was reported missing said on Saturday (Aug 1) that she travelled there of her own accord to work as an English teacher, denying that she had been forced or was involved in criminal activities.

In a video released after Cambodian police located her in the country, Ms Aishah Siregar said she left Singapore because she found life stressful and wanted to "find my own path".

"It is entirely my choice," she said, adding that she had not been forced or scammed into travelling to Cambodia.

"To clarify once again, I have not been involved or been forced to partake in any scamming activities or any criminal activities," she added in a video statement obtained by CNA from Cambodian authorities.

The one-minute video, taken at the Phnom Penh Municipal Police Headquarters, was released after Singapore police on Friday said Cambodian authorities had found Ms Aishah safe in the country.

Cambodia's Ministry of Interior also reportedly said she told investigators that she had travelled to the country because of personal family issues and had deliberately cut off communication with her family after leaving Singapore.

Citing findings by the Secretariat of the Commission for Combating Online Scams, the Khmer Times reported that she left Singapore on Jul 28 aboard Emirates flight EK-348 and arrived at Techo International Airport later that day.