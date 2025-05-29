Singaporean woman killed in Spain: Judge blocks suspect's deportation to Singapore over death penalty concerns

SINGAPORE: A Spanish judge has denied a request to deport a Singaporean man suspected of killing his compatriot in the country to Singapore, due to concerns over the death penalty.

Mitchell Ong is suspected of killing Ms Audrey Fang while she was on holiday in Spain. Her body was found with more than 30 stab wounds in April 2024.

The ruling was made by the judge at the Court of First Instance and Instruction in Cieza, according to Spanish news site La Opinion de Murcia on Wednesday (May 28).

In the ruling, the judge said the request to deport the accused did not meet the conditions outlined under Article 57.7 of Spain's Organic Law, which governs the rights and freedoms of foreigners in Spain and their social integration.

Defence lawyer Maria Jesus Ruiz de Castaneda previously told CNA that she had opposed the deportation request.

The defence had argued that removing Ong from Spain would breach fundamental principles of the rule of law and international treaties to which Spain is a signatory.

Singapore retains the death penalty for several offences, including murder.

The request had been filed by the Comisaria General de Extranjeria y Fronteras, which is part of the Spanish National Police. It was supported by the victim’s family through their private prosecution.

In Spain, victims can hire lawyers to act as private prosecutors and they can bring evidence, request statements or call for charges, among other things.