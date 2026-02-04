Medical certification needed for mobility scooter users from Jun 1; those 70 and older exempt

SINGAPORE: A certificate of medical need will be required for users of mobility scooters from Jun 1, with seniors aged 70 and above exempt, after a law was passed in parliament on Wednesday (Feb 4).

From Jun 1, the speed limit for personal mobility aids (PMAs) will also be reduced from 10kmh to 6kmh.

Members of Parliament raised questions about the new regulations, asking if the reduced speed limit could result in a loss of earnings for food delivery riders who depend on PMAs for their job, and whether enforcement of errant riders will be sufficient, among other concerns.

“We face a concerning trend of able-bodied individuals who are misusing mobility scooters,” Minister of State for Transport Baey Yam Keng said during the debate on the Land Transport and Related Matters Bill.

“Although the device is a replacement for walking, some ride at top speed on paths, or operate large devices that endanger other path users, especially seniors and young children.”

Requiring a certificate of medical need targets the “core problem of able-bodied users misusing devices meant for those with mobility needs”.

The certificate will be available from Feb 27, following an assessment for mobility scooter use developed in consultation with the Ministry of Health (MOH).

A list of clinics offering the assessment will be published on the Land Transport Authority’s (LTA) website from Wednesday.

Based on LTA’s survey of clinics, assessment fees are expected to range from S$20 (US$15.70) to S$150, with a median fee of S$50.

“Given that a budget mobility scooter costs around S$1,000 and mid-range models can reach up to S$2,000, the cost of the assessment is relatively modest compared to the price of the device itself,” said Mr Baey.

“We hope users can understand that this would help to ensure that mobility scooters on public paths are only for those with genuine medical need.”