MOE warns of scam emails demanding tuition payments from students

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Education (MOE) on Friday (Aug 22) warned of scam emails targeting students at institutes of higher learning (IHL), prompting them to make payments for supposedly outstanding tuition fees.

"A police report has been made, and investigations are ongoing. The IHLs have alerted students and parents to warn them about this scam."

MOE also sent a message to all parents and guardians on Friday morning via Parents Gateway, a platform that supports parents and schools on key administrative matters.

The ministry said it had been made aware of fraudulent emails targeting parents and asking for the payment of fees.

"Those who have transferred money or provided personal information are advised to file a police report and notify their bank immediately," an MOE spokesperson said in response to queries from CNA.

It advised students and parents to exercise caution when receiving emails requesting direct payment, immediate bank transfers or providing payment links outside official student portals.

"When in doubt, students should verify directly with their institution or call the 24/7 ScamShield Helpline at 1799 to check."