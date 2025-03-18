Woman scammed of S$1.2 million believed she was helping the police

SINGAPORE: It started with them telling her she was suspected of money laundering.

For over a month, "Jane", a woman in her 50s, then had to cooperate with "police officers" to prove her innocence.

They got her to create a bank account and transfer money into it; and even physically hand over cash as part of the "investigation".

She ended up losing S$1.2 million (US$900,000) - money she'd been saving to pay off a new house.

Speaking to reporters on Friday (Mar 14) on condition of anonymity, Jane, who works in finance, recounted how she was duped last year in what can now be categorised as a government officials impersonation scam.

Such cases were among the top scam types with the highest amounts lost last year - at least S$151.3 million, according to statistics released by the police in February.

HOW IT BEGAN

Jane was having breakfast on the morning of Dec 11 when a woman called, claiming to be from the Singapore Police Force's Anti-Scam Centre (ASC).

The woman, who identified herself as "Jenny Koo", said Jane's National Registration Identity Card or NRIC had been used to register a SIM card to send out spam messages.

Confused, Jane asked for the address the SIM card was registered under. It wasn't hers.

Jenny then suggested Jane lodge a police report, and redirected the call to the "police investigation team".

The call was picked up by a second scammer, who introduced himself as "Inspector Yang". During the call, he appeared to be also in conversation with someone else, seemingly through a walkie-talkie. This, to Jane, made the call seem legitimate.

After conducting "checks", Yang told her a UOB branch manager by the name of "Serena Chilyn" had used Jane's identity to open an account for money laundering, and that Jane had taken 10 per cent in commissions.

He then said that to prove her innocence, Jane would have to update him on her movements four times a day over WhatsApp, and provide bank statements to prove her innocence.

At this point, Jane did have her suspicions.

She asked him to prove he was a cop. Yang showed her a "police pass".