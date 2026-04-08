Updated salary guidelines for community care sector recommend pay rises of 'about 7% or more' for most roles

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced on Wednesday (Apr 8) updated salary guidelines for the community care sector, recommending pay increases of "about 7 per cent or more" in the annual total compensation for most job roles.

"Community care staff play an important part in Singapore's healthcare system, especially as MOH right-sites care from acute hospitals to community settings," the ministry said in a media release.

According to MOH, more than 23,000 people work in community care organisations (CCOs) across Singapore.

The salary guidelines aim to help CCOs attract and retain talent by maintaining the sector's market competitiveness and providing greater transparency to job seekers and workers alike, MOH said.

"CCOs should use the guidelines to enhance fairness in pay structures and salaries within their respective organisations and sector," it added.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung mentioned the new guidelines in February, along with a first tranche of support of S$100 million to help defray the cost of higher salaries in the sector.

The updated guidelines take into account market movements since 2024, when the first MOH salary guidelines were published, and outline recommended starting and mid-point monthly salaries, as well as median annual total compensation across the sector's various job categories.

Within the nursing profession, staff nurses can expect starting salaries of around S$2,730 (US$2,140) with a mid-point of S$4,980, while nurse managers may see salaries exceeding S$7,000 at the entry level and around S$9,350 at mid-point.

Amongst support care staff, healthcare attendants' salaries now start from about S$1,800 and can reach around S$2,040 at mid-point levels.

Amongst pharmacists, the starting salary for principal pharmacists is S$7,560, with a mid-point of S$10,080.