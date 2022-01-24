3,002 new COVID-19 cases reported in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 3,002 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Monday (Jan 24), comprising 2,624 local and 378 imported infections.

The infections include the number of Protocol 2 cases, after the Ministry of Health (MOH) changed its daily reporting structure last Friday.

Protocol 2 cases are individuals who are well and have tested positive, or have been assessed by a doctor to have a mild condition.

Two sets of numbers will be reported every day - one for the infections confirmed by polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, and another for the Protocol 2 cases.

There was no new fatality, according to the latest infection statistics on the MOH website. The death toll from coronavirus complications remains at 848.