Mooncake buyers lose over S$300,000 to Android malware scams

SINGAPORE: At least 27 victims have fallen to mooncake scams perpetrated on social media platforms and involving a malicious Android mobile application.

Total losses in August have amounted to at least S$325,000 (US$238,740), said the police on Tuesday (Sep 5).

Victims would come across advertisements for the sale of mooncakes on Facebook and Instagram in this new scam variant.

They would then be contacted by scammers on WhatsApp and directed to malicious links to make payments.

"These malicious links will lead victims to download an Android Package Kit (APK) file," said the police.

These files, created for the Android operating system, contain malware.