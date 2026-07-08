More offenders in Singapore getting counselling and mental health support before sentencing
The State Courts are partnering community organisations to expand rehabilitation efforts for offenders even before sentencing, using early intervention to tackle the root causes of crime and reduce reoffending.
SINGAPORE: For nearly five years, John – who asked to be identified only by this alias – has lived in limbo.
Every day, he wakes up knowing he committed a sexual offence and awaits the court's decision on his sentence. The uncertainty, he says, has been a punishment in itself.
While waiting, the 33-year-old spent some of that time in therapy. There, he confronted the pornography addiction he says spiralled into criminal behaviour, came to terms with the harm he caused and prepared himself for whatever sentence lies ahead.
“It gave me hope,” he told CNA at the Centre for Psychotherapy (C4P), where he attends counselling and group therapy sessions.
“Coming here has helped me find my identity in a way, let me know that I am more than my mistakes, that my mistakes do not define me.”
John is part of a growing shift in Singapore's criminal justice system, where courts are increasingly referring people charged with offences for counselling and mental health support well before they are sentenced.
The strategy aims to address the underlying causes of offending – such as addiction, mental health difficulties and harmful coping behaviours – and begin rehabilitation as early as possible, reducing the risk of reoffending.
CRITICAL WINDOW FOR INTERVENTION
For many accused persons, the period between being charged and being sentenced can stretch for months, or even years.
During that time, some lose their jobs, relationships and financial stability while grappling with guilt, shame and uncertainty.
Counsellors say it is one of the most important opportunities to intervene.
“This is a very pivotal moment for any person who is justice involved,” said Ms Melissa Zehnder, a senior counsellor at C4P.
“They go through this upheaval in their lives, they face a lot of anxiety and shame. (We) provide a safe space for them to process what happened, where they are at, and how to take accountability and responsibility for their actions.”
John first came to the centre in November last year after his lawyers referred him for a psychological assessment to support a mitigation report for the courts.
But therapy soon became much more than an assessment, helping him to understand his addiction and emotions.
Growing up, John excelled academically, travelled widely and built a career helping others. But behind that success was a pornography addiction that began in his teens.
“What started off as just the first viewing of maybe a still image with porn gradually became the need to watch videos,” he said. “Enough is never enough, and then the addiction just worsens.”
Ashamed of his addiction, he kept it hidden for years. It escalated into voyeuristic behaviour and eventually, he committed a sexual offence.
Today, therapy has helped him understand not only the addiction itself, but also the choices that led him to offend and the damage those choices caused.
“They helped me establish a sense of meaning,” he said. “Now, I can see everything that happens to me has a purpose. Even going to prison has a purpose. There may be things that I can do inside, whether it's being kind or touching others' lives.”
GROWING PARTNERSHIPS
Singapore's courts have expanded these early intervention efforts over the past two decades.
When the State Courts first began partnering community organisations in 2008, they worked with just two agencies.
Today, the network has grown to 19 community partners, including C4P, the Agency for Integrated Care, Family Service Centres, Silver Ribbon Singapore, and the Ministry of Social and Family Development's Adult Protective Service and Child Protective Service.
Referrals have also increased steadily as the courts identify those who may benefit from psychological or social support.
In 2025, the courts referred 543 court users to community partners, up from 509 referrals in 2024 and 443 in 2023. Referrals are made when issues such as mental health difficulties, substance abuse, family dysfunction or harmful coping behaviours are identified.
Senior court social worker Natalie Tan said providing support before sentencing allows rehabilitation to begin sooner rather than later.
“Receiving interim support, like counselling, as they proceed with their court cases, can be very helpful for them to gain insights into their offending behaviours,” she said.
“It’s in line with the court's commitment to a justice system that is not only punitive but also rehabilitative and restorative.”
BEYOND PUNISHMENT
C4P launched its Pathways to Accountability, Change and Transformation (PACT) programme in 2024 to support justice-involved individuals throughout the criminal justice process – from the point they are charged, through incarceration and eventually reintegration into society.
Beyond individual counselling, clients attend group therapy, participate in family sessions and receive continued support even after leaving prison.
Since its launch, PACT has worked with 235 people across offences ranging from sexual crimes and drug offences to scams, theft, assault, harassment and criminal intimidation.
Of those, 119 are now back in the community, having either completed the programme, reintegrated into society or had their cases with the centre formally closed.
According to the centre, only five participants have reoffended so far – a recidivism rate of less than 5 per cent. Ms Zehnder said the outcome is encouraging and reflects the programme's impact.
Demand for the centre’s services has continued to grow. C4P took in 78 cases in the first half of this year, compared to 80 in the whole of 2025.
Since April, the centre has also partnered the Singapore Prison Service to continue counselling clients while they serve their prison sentences, ensuring support continues throughout their rehabilitation journey.
Ms Zehnder cautioned that rehabilitation is a long process and begins with accepting responsibility for one’s actions.
“It starts with accountability. If we don't do that, then we don't honour the wrong that has been done, and we don't honour the victims or those who have been affected,” she said.
“If we can help (even one) person understand how (their action) has harmed themselves and others, and choose to stop harming, we're making society better.”
The programme also works with victims, recognising that rehabilitation is not about excusing offending but preventing future harm.
Ms Zehnder believes early intervention also has broader social benefits. Children of offenders often experience instability or trauma when a parent enters the criminal justice system, increasing their own risk of offending later in life.
“Early intervention matters so much to lower the risk of reoffending, not only for the offender, but also prevents offending for the next generation as well,” she said.
"We help them to understand the path that took them to where they were, and then create a new path forward.”