Wolbachia mosquitoes to be released at 5 new areas, including Ang Mo Kio and Toa Payoh

SINGAPORE: Male Wolbachia-carrying Aedes aegypti mosquitoes will be released at five more areas by the end of 2026 as part of a project to combat dengue, said the National Environment Agency (NEA) on Friday (Mar 13).

Project Wolbachia will be progressively rolled out in Bukit Panjang, Little India, Pioneer, Toa Payoh and Ang Mo Kio, bringing the total household coverage to over 800,000 households.

This means the project will achieve its aim of covering half of Singapore's households, including most areas at risk of major dengue outbreaks, by year-end. First announced by Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu in November 2024, reaching this figure marks an “important milestone” in the country’s dengue control efforts, NEA said.

The Wolbachia-carrying mosquitoes will be released in Bukit Panjang and Pioneer from Apr 20, and in Little India from Apr 21. The roll-out will begin in Toa Payoh in June and in Ang Mo Kio in October.

The releases will be conducted twice a week in the morning at each site, and residents will be informed in advance.

"While residents will see a temporary increase in mosquitoes with the release of the male non-biting Wolbachia-carrying Aedes aegypti (Wolbachia Aedes) mosquitoes, studies have shown significant benefits in release areas," said NEA.