Motorcyclist, pillion rider killed in early morning BKE crash involving two lorries

SINGAPORE: A motorcyclist and his pillion rider died in an accident along the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) early on Tuesday (Jan 21) morning.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in response to CNA's queries that it was alerted to an accident along the BKE towards the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) before the Kranji Expressway (KJE) exit at around 5.40am.

According to the police, the accident involved a motorcycle and two lorries.

"A 52-year-old male motorcyclist and a 41-year-old female pillion rider were pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic," said the police.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Several videos showing the aftermath of the accident were circulated on social media.

In a video uploaded on Facebook, a stationery white lorry could be seen on the first lane of an expressway with two people wearing motorcycle helmets lying on the ground near the lorry's rear wheels.

People could also be seen gathered around the vehicles and the bodies.

Another video uploaded on Facebook showed police vehicles at the scene of the accident and two blue police tents erected behind the stationary white lorry.

TRAFFIC CONGESTION, BUS DELAYS

As a result of the accident, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on social media platform X at around 7am that there was heavy congestion on the road leading up to the Woodlands Checkpoint during the morning peak hour.

In its post, LTA also advised motorists to avoid the first two lanes of the expressway due to the accident.

Several bus operators also warned of delays to some bus services that ply the BKE.

Bus operator Tower Transit posted on Facebook at around 8.27am that services 171, 963 and 966 were facing delays of 40 to 45 minutes due to traffic congestion on the BKE towards the PIE before the KJE exit.

In another post, Tower Transit also said that bus service 856 faced delays of 15 to 20 minutes due to the tailback of traffic congestion from BKE.

Another bus operator, SBS Transit, posted on Facebook at around 9am that services 161 and 168 were delayed along the Seletar Expressway (SLE) due to traffic congestion.

Bus service 138 was also delayed along Mandai Road towards Mandai Lake Road due to traffic congestion, added SBS Transit.

SBS Transit updated the post at around noon saying that the services which were previously facing delays were back to normal operations.