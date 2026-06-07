Mountbatten pavement art removed by SMRT raises larger questions on public spaces and expression: MP Gho Sze Kee
“The work was not cleaned off by town council but by SMRT staff,” said Member of Parliament Gho Sze Kee, adding that she will leave it to SMRT and the police to respond.
SINGAPORE: The recent removal of pavement art outside Mountbatten MRT station by SMRT staff raises larger questions on public spaces and artistic expression, Mountbatten Member of Parliament Gho Sze Kee said on Sunday (Jun 7).
“This incident stirs up larger questions for our society. There will always be tension between artistic creativity, free expression and the rules that hold our shared spaces together,” Ms Gho said in a Facebook post.
Her comments come after the art piece, drawn on the walkway with a power jet, drew public attention several days ago after it was cleaned off following a complaint by a member of the public.
Ms Gho said the area in question falls under the control of SMRT and is not under the town council's purview.
"And the work was not cleaned off by the town council but by SMRT staff. It is not widely known that many such jurisdictions actually intersect in our neighbourhoods," she wrote.
“I thought the right thing to do was to engage with LTA/SMRT and the police first to get the facts of the engagement before I talk about this,” she said, adding that “it is their prerogative to clarify to the public, and I will leave it to SMRT and the police to respond”.
CNA has contacted the Land Transport Authority and the police for comment.
Power-washing artist Marcus Pang said in an Instagram post on Friday that he was jetting his artwork, dubbed the Heart of Mountbatten, onto a pavement outside the MRT station when he was approached by SMRT staff.
“Five hours in, I was stopped by the train station staff as someone had complained about me spraying chemicals onto the grass,” he said, adding that he responded by explaining he was using rainwater to power wash the dirty concrete and that the “chemical” in question was likely the gasoline from his machine.
“Unfortunately, the staff detained me as I had no permit to do such artwork, which I replied I did not require one.”
Mr Pang said the police were called and took his statement, adding that officers told him “no wrong was done” and that he could continue his artwork, though they encouraged him to get a letter of endorsement from the area’s MP.
When he returned the next day, Mr Pang said he found that the section of pavement had been “whitewashed”. Footage of the area showed a section that had been completely cleaned, effectively erasing his artwork.
In response to queries, SMRT referred CNA to its comment on Mr Pang’s Instagram post.
“We're flattered you chose the pavement outside our station as your latest canvas - clearly the power washer was feeling particularly inspired that day,” SMRT said in its comment.
“As enthusiastic supporters of the arts, we'd love to chat about collaborating on something with a longer run. We champion non-disappearing art.”
Ms Gho said that she has asked a grassroots leader who is in charge of the area's arts interest group to reach out to Mr Pang.
She also said that she has seen Mr Pang's work around for some time and personally thought they were a nice touch to the neighbourhood.
“So how much room do we make for spontaneous beauty? How should we weigh between those who are delighted against those who are not? In this instance, between those who see art and those who see graffiti? The original feedback provided by the way, was about the chemicals used. Public spaces do belong to everyone, and that cuts both ways,” she wrote.
“These are not easy questions, and I do not think the answer is simply to count hands. I think the best way for now is to work with us. Collaborate with us, let us manage the space for you,” she said before inviting budding artists with ideas for the neighbourhood to reach out to her.