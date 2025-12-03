Mountbatten sites could make way for BTO projects as early as 2027, say analysts
These sites currently house the Singapore Association for the Deaf and at least eight preschools.
SINGAPORE: More public housing could be built in Mountbatten, which has been earmarked for residential use in the Urban Redevelopment Authority's (URA) latest master plan, said analysts.
They told CNA that the prime location could yield thousands of new Build-to-Order (BTO) flats – in line with the government’s push to offer more central living options.
The Master Plan 2025 was officially gazetted on Monday (Dec 1) following a two-year long public engagement. This means it will be Singapore’s official land use blueprint for the next 10 to 15 years.
The site around Mountbatten Square and Mountbatten Centre – previously a reserve site that spans at least 7ha or the size of 10 football fields – is now slated for housing under the latest master plan and “subject to detailed planning”.
About 2,000 to 2,500 flats could be built on the site, said property analyst Lee Sze Teck.
“Because of the prime location, the flats could fall under the Prime classification of flats, which will have the tightest restrictions on the resale,” added the senior director of data analytics at Huttons.
“For four-room flats, we think it could start from S$520,000 (US$400,000) onwards.”
Buyers of Prime flats – located in the most central areas – receive the most subsidies but face the tightest restrictions, including subsidy recovery upon resale and a 10-year minimum occupancy period.
Analysts said the units could be offered as early as 2027, given that existing leases for the area end in phases starting from March next year.
PART OF WIDER TRANSFORMATION OF KALLANG
Demand for public housing in the area is expected to be high, said ERA Singapore key executive officer Eugene Lim.
“The previous two HDB BTO (projects) that were launched in the area – Dakota One and Dakota Breeze – were highly oversubscribed. For example, Dakota One in 2020, the four-room flats were 14 times oversubscribed,” he pointed out.
“So actually, there is a huge demand for HDB flats in this location.”
Mr Lim added that the redevelopment could coincide with the relocation of the Paya Lebar Air Base in the 2030s, which will lift building height restrictions and allow for taller buildings and, in turn, more units.
The move to redevelop Mountbatten is part of a broader rejuvenation of the Kallang area, which includes the Singapore Sports Hub – now renamed The Kallang, said Mr Lee.
“This whole place is undergoing transformation – not just in Kallang, but this will all form part of the Greater Southern Waterfront,” he added.
Mr Lim also pointed to two other reserve sites in Mountbatten – including the Decathlon and fast-food cluster, as well as the Goodman Arts Centre – that could potentially be rezoned for housing during future master plan reviews.
PRESCHOOLS, BUSINESSES AFFECTED
Across the site that will be redeveloped – including Mountbatten Square and Mountbatten Centre – tenants have been preparing to move out.
At least eight preschools and several businesses will have to vacate the area in phases with the earliest from next March.
Two of the preschools will be closing, while five others intend to relocate, with two having secured another site. The remaining school is assessing its options as its tenancy runs until 2027, said the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA).
Some parents told CNA they were not aware of these plans and had moved to the area due to the convenience of amenities such as enrichment centres.
However, ECDA said the preschools that have confirmed their plans provided parents with adequate notice before closing or relocating.
In a statement, the agency added that there are sufficient preschool places in the area to take in children affected by the closures.
It will work with other government agencies to look for suitable sites if more spots are needed, ECDA said.
SEARCHING FOR NEW HOME
Another affected tenant is the Singapore Association for the Deaf (SADeaf), which is still on the hunt for a new permanent location despite visiting more than 12 other sites.
The social service agency will be moving by early next year after being at 227 Mountbatten Road – next to Mountbatten Square – for six decades.
Its lease is set to end by 2027.
Its affiliated school, Mountbatten Vocational School – which shares the current compound – officially closed last month after 50 years.
“There are many factors that come into play, including rent and accessibility. Is the space suitable for different types of client profiles that you have?” said the association’s executive director Josh Lye.
He noted that the association sees a wide variety of clients, including the deaf and hard-of-hearing – many of whom are seniors who need more accessible spaces.
“We have the deaf-blind who really need accessible ways to get to us, so I think all those reasons make it extra challenging,” he added.
SADeaf serves about 1,000 people each month, offering sign language classes, interpreter services and training sessions for teachers.
For now, it has secured a smaller temporary space in Outram where it will share facilities with the YWCA.
“A smaller space also means that we need to collaborate more, have more partners help us with spaces for classes,” Mr Lye said.
“We hold a lot of evening sign language classes, and that's where our partners come in. Some of them have been very kind … one of our very close partners has been willing to give us some space at their centre for us to use for sign language classes,” he added.
The Ministry of Social and Family Development said that social service agencies, including SADeaf, were invited on Sep 1 to submit proposals to run self-funded programmes at available government premises.
Proposals are being assessed, and unsuccessful agencies may reapply in future.