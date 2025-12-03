Mountbatten sites could make way for BTO projects as early as 2027, say analysts

SINGAPORE: More public housing could be built in Mountbatten, which has been earmarked for residential use in the Urban Redevelopment Authority's (URA) latest master plan, said analysts.

They told CNA that the prime location could yield thousands of new Build-to-Order (BTO) flats – in line with the government’s push to offer more central living options.

The Master Plan 2025 was officially gazetted on Monday (Dec 1) following a two-year long public engagement. This means it will be Singapore’s official land use blueprint for the next 10 to 15 years.

The site around Mountbatten Square and Mountbatten Centre – previously a reserve site that spans at least 7ha or the size of 10 football fields – is now slated for housing under the latest master plan and “subject to detailed planning”.

About 2,000 to 2,500 flats could be built on the site, said property analyst Lee Sze Teck.

“Because of the prime location, the flats could fall under the Prime classification of flats, which will have the tightest restrictions on the resale,” added the senior director of data analytics at Huttons.

“For four-room flats, we think it could start from S$520,000 (US$400,000) onwards.”

Buyers of Prime flats – located in the most central areas – receive the most subsidies but face the tightest restrictions, including subsidy recovery upon resale and a 10-year minimum occupancy period.