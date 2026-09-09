CNA Explains: What goes into an MP’s allowance and what is it used for?

SINGAPORE: Changes to the allowances of all Members of Parliament (MPs) accompanied revisions to political office holders' salaries announced on Tuesday (Sep 8).

Like ministerial salaries, this is the first change in MP allowance since 2011. The changes follow recommendations from an independent committee reviewing political salaries and MP allowances.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong told parliament that the allowance is not a token sum, but a substantial amount that lets them carry out their responsibilities in parliament and in their constituencies.

Coordinating Minister for Public Services Chan Chun Sing said the increase to MP allowances will cost the government about S$6.6 million (US$5.2 million) more a year.

The independent review committee also noted that considerations for community-related roles, including MPs, may differ from those for full-time political appointment holders. It recommended that the government study delinking MP allowances from political salary benchmarks.

What goes into an MP's allowance?

An MP’s monthly allowance is currently S$13,750, and will increase to S$18,500 on Oct 15.

The allowance is subject to Central Provident Fund contributions and tax deductions. MPs also contribute a portion of their allowance to their political party.

MPs do not receive pensions. Their medical benefits fall under the Medisave-cum-Subsidised Outpatient scheme, aligned with the public service.

Who receives the allowance?

Elected MPs who entered parliament by winning a General Election receive the full allowance.

MPs who hold ministerial or other political office receive the allowance too, on top of their full-time roles running the day-to-day affairs of the state.