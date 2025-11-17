MPA to get new chairman on Dec 1

SINGAPORE: Mr Loh Khum Yean will take over from Mr Niam Chiang Meng as chairman of the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) board, the Ministry of Transport (MOT) said on Monday (Nov 17).

The appointment takes effect from Dec 1.

Mr Loh, currently the chairman of the National Parks Board, has been MPA's deputy chairman since February 2025. He retired from the administrative service in 2023 after 33 years in the public sector.

Before his retirement, Mr Loh served as the Permanent Secretary in the Public Service Division, which is part of the Prime Minister’s Office, and the Permanent Secretary for Law. He was also previously Permanent Secretary for Trade and Industry and Permanent Secretary for Manpower.

Mr Loh was also the chairman of the Civil Service College and sat on the boards of the Land Transport Authority, the Agency for Science, Technology and Research, the Health Promotion Board and the National Library Board.

Additionally, Mr Loh was awarded the Public Administration Medal (Silver) in 2002 and the Public Administration Medal (Gold) in 2011.

"With his extensive experience, Mr Loh will help strengthen MPA’s institutional capabilities and contribute to its work in advancing Singapore’s position as a trusted hub port and international maritime centre," said MOT.

CONTRIBUTIONS TO MPA

Mr Niam served on the MPA board for over nine years, first as deputy chairman from July 2016 and later as chairman from December 2016.

"During his tenure, MPA navigated a period of rapid change marked by trade and geopolitical tensions, technological shifts, and the COVID-19 pandemic," said MOT.

"Under his leadership, the Port of Singapore maintained its position as one of the world’s busiest ports, the leading bunkering hub, and among the top five ship registries globally," it added.

During his chairmanship, Mr Niam enhanced Singapore’s position as a leading international maritime centre, "fostering a vibrant ecosystem of shipping, maritime services, and innovation activities, and working closely with industry and union partners to advance workforce development across the sector", MOT said.

Mr Niam oversaw Singapore's inaugural election into the International Organization for Marine Aids to Navigation (IALA) Council in 2018 and hosted the first General Assembly of IALA as an intergovernmental international organisation in 2025.

Singapore, represented by MPA, was re-elected for four consecutive two-year stints on the Council of the International Maritime Organization between 2017 and 2023.

In 2021, the Joint IHO-Singapore Innovation and Technology Lab was established, further enhancing Singapore's contribution to global hydrographic capability development, said MOT.

"The Ministry of Transport and MPA thank Mr Niam for his many years of dedicated and distinguished service."