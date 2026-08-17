MPA, Ocean Infinity to trial autonomous and remote marine operations in Singapore port waters

SINGAPORE: The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and marine technology company Ocean Infinity will trial autonomous and remote marine operations in Singapore's port waters under a memorandum of understanding (MOU) announced on Monday (Aug 17).

The agreement is among several maritime safety initiatives announced at the opening of the 13th Singapore Safety@Sea Week which runs till Friday. Organised by MPA, the event is bringing together about 1,500 participants from across the maritime community.

The maritime safety initiatives will support shared learning, enhance operational capabilities and prepare the industry for the safe adoption of new technologies, said MPA in a press release.

Under the MOU, Ocean Infinity will share operational insights and practical lessons from its experience in autonomous and remote maritime operations, while MPA will contribute expertise to guide the design and conduct of trials, as well as to assess the safety and operational considerations.

"Both parties will also support capability development, operational experimentation and research partnerships," added MPA.

"The trials will provide further operational insights into autonomous vessels and Remote Operations Centres, and inform how such technologies can be safely introduced in Singapore port waters in the future."

Ocean Infinity specialises in robotics and large-scale subsea data acquisition. It develops and operates robotic systems, including its Armada fleet of remotely operated vehicles, autonomous underwater vehicles and onshore operations centres to support safer and more efficient marine operations.

In his opening address at the event on Monday, Senior Minister of State for Law and Transport Murali Pillai noted that the company's Armada fleet is the first in the industry to earn maritime advisor and classification society DNV's statement of compliance, certifying it for remote operations.

"This collaboration will deepen our understanding of autonomous vessels and Remote Operations Centres, and support capability development and operational experimentation," said Mr Murali.

IMPROVING SITUATIONAL AWARENESS

Other initiatives launched include the operationalisation of an Integrated Port Operations Command, Control and Communications (IPOC) system to improve situational awareness at sea, said MPA.

Developed with the Defence Science and Technology Agency and ST Engineering, the system will improve MPA's ability to manage increasingly complex operations and incidents in Singapore's busy port waters, the authority added.

This is being done by compiling live data from multiple sources to enable MPA officers to have a real-time view of port operations and activities.

"The new map-based tools allow these officers to coordinate operations, share information and identify potential risks, supporting faster and more informed decisions and deployment of resources," said MPA.

ENCOURAGING OPEN REPORTING ON NEAR MISSES

The National Maritime Safety at Sea Council and the Singapore Shipping Association also launched the Singapore Near Miss Reporting System to encourage the reporting and sharing of lessons from near miss incidents.

The system provides a confidential online channel to report near misses, and is modelled on the internationally recognised Confidential Human Factors Incident Reporting Programme.

The programme will then independently receive the submissions and provide anonymised information to the council, which will in turn distil key safety lessons to share with the maritime community, said MPA.