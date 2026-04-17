Fitness meets feedback as MPs pound the pavement with residents in regular runs

SINGAPORE: After running for elections, some Members of Parliament are now literally running – in regular sessions with residents in their constituencies.

The informal community runs help foster closer bonds, develop healthier lifestyles and surface feedback beyond formal engagement settings, MPs told CNA.

Held on routes within their wards, the sessions draw participants of all ages. The runs are typically at a relaxed pace, with groups split by distance to accommodate different fitness levels.

For West Coast-Jurong West MP Hamid Razak, the idea grew from a personal passion for running. Since October, he has organised monthly runs alternating between his two wards of Jurong Spring and Gek Poh, drawing around 20 participants each time.

“I thought it'd be nice to have an informal sort of chat with residents while at the same time doing something healthy,” the first-term People's Action Party (PAP) MP told CNA during a session in February this year.

“I also wanted to explore how sports can bring various types of residents together, whether it's the young, young at heart, people who are enthusiastic about sports, or people who may just be thinking ‘I want to get healthy’ but not sure where to start.”

In Sengkang GRC, the frequency of ground visits made community runs a natural fit, said Workers' Party (WP) MP Jamus Lim.

“We're here three or four times every week, so it absolutely made sense for us to try to incorporate this into the activities that we offer, while also encouraging people of varying fitness levels to feel that they can get a start and join us in a healthy activity,” he said during a session in early April.

Associate Professor Lim, who oversees the Anchorvale ward, said the team has held the run since their first term in 2020. Turnout typically peaks at the start of the year before settling at 20 to 30 participants per session.