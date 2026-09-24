Singapore to support mRNA flu vaccine pilot to strengthen pandemic preparedness

SINGAPORE: Singapore plans to support the mRNA influenza vaccine pilot initiative in the country, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said on Wednesday (Sep 23).

Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly side event on Outbreak Preparedness and Response in New York, Mr Ong said the initiative would serve a "peacetime need", while helping Singapore build up adaptable capabilities.

He added that he hoped Hilleman Laboratories could support the effort.

Hilleman, a vaccine research organisation, officially opened its US$20 million vaccine manufacturing facility in Singapore in 2023.

Mr Ong said that Singapore is also working with companies such as Sanofi, GSK, Moderna and Thermo Fisher Scientific, which have capabilities across vaccine platforms and manufacturing.

He noted that in a crisis, even a country's best plans and investments may not yield the most effective vaccine.

"In fact I would say, most are not likely to. It may be discovered and developed by any of the many research teams around the world," Mr Ong said.

Therefore, vaccine production facilities must be able to secure a licence, receive technology transfer and adapt their production lines quickly.

Such facilities must remain "warm" in peacetime by producing needed vaccines and maintaining operational readiness, Mr Ong said. "You cannot simply turn on a dormant factory during an emergency and expect it to run smoothly," he added, noting that "preparedness is a living capability".

POSSIBLE BUNDIBUGYO EBOLA VACCINE

Mr Ong also announced that Hilleman’s Singapore facility is adapting manufacturing know-how from MSD's Zaire Ebola virus vaccine, ERVEBO, to accelerate the Bundibugyo vaccine candidate alongside support from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI).

There are currently no approved vaccines or drugs for the Bundibugyo Ebola virus

The facility will produce material for early clinical trials, with the first batch available by the end of this year.

Mr Ong said that Hilleman's production capacity could produce a drug substance equivalent to 50 to 60 million doses, or 12 million doses of drug product annually for this vaccine.

Depending on needs, Hilleman could also make arrangements for the transfer of technology to a larger-scale manufacturer in the region.

Mr Ong said that this showed "preparedness in action".

"Existing science, an operating facility that is kept warm, and trusted partners to scale up – all of which shorten the path from threat to a full response," he added.

"It offers us a possible approach in response to Disease X in future."

Disease X is the name given to an unknown pathogen that could emerge in future and cause a serious international epidemic or pandemic, according to CEPI.