More planned MRT line closures as network ages and requires more maintenance: Jeffrey Siow

SINGAPORE: Commuters should expect more planned closures of MRT lines as Singapore's rail network ages and requires extended maintenance time for major upgrades, Acting Minister for Transport Jeffrey Siow said on Wednesday (Nov 19).

Speaking at the International Metro Operators’ Summit at Marina Bay Sands, Mr Siow said Singapore has so far limited maintenance hours to prioritise train operations for commuters.

“But as our network ages, we have to shift this balance a little bit, to create more time for major upgrades that require a continuous block of maintenance time,” he said.

Currently, most maintenance work is carried out within a 3.5-hour window each night – from the end of train services to their resumption in the morning. After accounting for the time needed to deploy and extract heavy equipment, maintenance teams have only about two hours of actual working time.

“This is scarcely enough time to get the system ready for the next morning, let alone do any major upgrades,” Mr Siow said.

The current approach of slightly extending maintenance hours – by ending services earlier and starting later – is no longer enough, he added.

“We have to begin planning for longer scheduled closures. This will enable repair works to be completed much faster, and just as importantly, it will also be safer for transport workers.”

Mr Siow’s remarks follow recommendations from the recently formed rail reliability task force, which called for longer scheduled closures on parts of the network to improve reliability.

One example is the upcoming closure of segments along the East-West Line from Nov 29 to Dec 8, to connect the line to the new East Coast Integrated Depot. Alternative bus and train options will be available, though journey times will be longer.

“I ask for commuters’ understanding, so we can do the necessary maintenance and repair works, and reap the reliability dividend,” Mr Siow said.