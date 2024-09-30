East-West Line disruption: Affected rail segments replaced, train endurance test ongoing

SINGAPORE: All the affected rail segments between Clementi and Ulu Pandan Depot have been replaced and a train endurance test is ongoing on a portion of the East-West Line.

In a progress update on recovery works to restore service between the Jurong East and Buona Vista stations, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Monday (Sep 30) said workers "toiled through the early morning hours".

"The locomotive stress test, electric meggering test, and track circuit tests have also been completed," said LTA, adding that the third rail was also reinstated.

Electric meggering testing ensures the third rail and running rail are electrically insulated, so that the traction power supply can be safely turned on.

The locomotive stress test is crucial to ensure all affected rails are sturdy and welded well before the start of the loaded train endurance test, said LTA.