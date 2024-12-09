No major issues for commuters during morning rush hour despite MRT suspension between Tanah Merah and Tampines

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Sunday that works on the portion of the EWL where train services are suspended were 40 per cent complete, with services on track to resume by Wednesday.

LTA previously said that the disruptions were necessary as a "continuous window" was required for the works to be completed.

"A BIT INCONVENIENT"

Based on CNA's observations, the situation at the affected stations appeared calm and under control between 7am and 10am.

There were ample SMRT and LTA staff to answer questions and direct commuters at train stations as well as shuttle bus boarding points.

During the suspension, commuters travelling between Tanah Merah and Tampines can take a shuttle bus service – shuttle 7 – which will run at a frequency of three to five minutes.

A total of 55 double-decker shuttle buses will be deployed during the suspension, and temporary shelters have been set up for commuters who need to wait for these buses.

At 7.30am, buses at the Tampines boarding point arrived as quickly as one minute after the previous ones had departed. There were also no queues, with commuters able to board straight away.

This was also the case about an hour and a half later at the same bus stop. While buses departing Tampines were slightly more crowded, there remained ample seating for commuters.

The shuttle bus journey from Tampines to Simei and from Simei to Tanah Merah took about 10 minutes per leg, as compared to a typical MRT journey time of two to three minutes from Tampines to Simei and three to five minutes from Simei to Tanah Merah.

While there was a queue at Simei MRT station, which would extend beyond 30 commuters later in the morning, buses also arrived at a regular frequency to alleviate any potential overcrowding along the metal barricades there.