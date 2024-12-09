No major issues for commuters during morning rush hour despite MRT suspension between Tanah Merah and Tampines
Commuters whom CNA spoke to said that they had to factor in about 15 additional minutes for their travel times but were generally prepared and had few complaints.
SINGAPORE: There were minor inconveniences for commuters during the morning rush hour on Monday (Dec 9) but no major issues despite the MRT service suspension between Tampines and Tanah Merah.
Monday is the third day of the scheduled four-day suspension, during which there will be no trains between Tampines and Tanah Merah MRT stations.
The service suspension, which was announced last month, is to facilitate the works for a junction connecting new tracks leading from the upcoming East Coast Integrated Depot (ECID) to those on the East-West Line (EWL).
The works conducted on the segment of the EWL are in preparation for the opening of the ECID in 2026.
The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Sunday that works on the portion of the EWL where train services are suspended were 40 per cent complete, with services on track to resume by Wednesday.
LTA previously said that the disruptions were necessary as a "continuous window" was required for the works to be completed.
"A BIT INCONVENIENT"
Based on CNA's observations, the situation at the affected stations appeared calm and under control between 7am and 10am.
There were ample SMRT and LTA staff to answer questions and direct commuters at train stations as well as shuttle bus boarding points.
During the suspension, commuters travelling between Tanah Merah and Tampines can take a shuttle bus service – shuttle 7 – which will run at a frequency of three to five minutes.
A total of 55 double-decker shuttle buses will be deployed during the suspension, and temporary shelters have been set up for commuters who need to wait for these buses.
At 7.30am, buses at the Tampines boarding point arrived as quickly as one minute after the previous ones had departed. There were also no queues, with commuters able to board straight away.
This was also the case about an hour and a half later at the same bus stop. While buses departing Tampines were slightly more crowded, there remained ample seating for commuters.
The shuttle bus journey from Tampines to Simei and from Simei to Tanah Merah took about 10 minutes per leg, as compared to a typical MRT journey time of two to three minutes from Tampines to Simei and three to five minutes from Simei to Tanah Merah.
While there was a queue at Simei MRT station, which would extend beyond 30 commuters later in the morning, buses also arrived at a regular frequency to alleviate any potential overcrowding along the metal barricades there.
Apart from SMRT and LTA staff, Member of Parliament Jessica Tan (PAP-East Coast) was also on hand to help out.
While she noted that the situation was "a bit inconvenient" given the extra travelling time, Ms Tan, whose ward is Changi Simei, added that things had been "very smooth" overall from her observations.
One of the commuters being directed by staff was Mr Aswin Kumar, who was on his way to work in the central business district.
While he had seen some posters on the service suspension, Mr Aswin said it had caught him off guard. "I don't think I'll be on time (for work)," he added.
During this period, shuttle trains are operating every five minutes between Tampines and Pasir Ris stations, every eight minutes between Tanah Merah and Expo stations, and every 11 minutes between Expo and Changi Airport stations.
At 8am, the shuttle train plying the Tampines-Pasir Ris route was largely empty, with no more than a few carriages filled with commuters.
Speaking to CNA, Mr Faizal Farihin said he was aware of the service disruptions.
Instead of taking the train directly from Tampines to Tanjong Pagar on the EWL, the disruptions meant that he needed to disembark at Tampines and take the Downtown Line (DTL) to Bugis.
However, he said that it was "not that big a change" and had left home at the usual time.
While she typically takes about 30 minutes to get from her home in Pasir Ris to her workplace in Changi South, Madam Kamariah Saliman estimated that her journey would take her an additional 15 minutes on Monday.
"It's a bit inconvenient," she added.
Another commuter affected by the suspension was Madam Mimi Win Maung. Instead of taking the EWL from Bedok to Pasir Ris, she had to take the DTL before boarding the shuttle train from Tampines to Pasir Ris.
"Normally it takes around 40 minutes, but today I'll take about an hour," she said.
"I knew about it on Saturday so I had already prepared for which way would be the best."