New national semiconductor R&D facility in Tampines to open in 2027
The facility will house 12-inch (300mm) industry-grade tools that enable faster production and cost savings, and will be used as a shared resource.
SINGAPORE: A new S$500 million (US$374 million) semiconductor fabrication research and development facility will be located in JTC nanoSpace @ Tampines and begin operations in 2027.
To remain a semiconductor powerhouse, Singapore must invest in research and development to drive innovation in the industry, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong said on Thursday (Mar 6).
The Agency for Science Technology and Research (A*STAR) said the national facility will be designed to drive advanced semiconductor research and innovation. It is part of the next phase of the National Semiconductor Translation and Innovation Centre (NSTIC) programme that was first announced last year.
In laying out the Ministry of Trade and Industry's (MTI) spending plans for the year, Mr Gan said semiconductor manufacturing facilities typically involve substantial upfront investments.
"Companies, especially the smaller ones, may face challenges accessing semiconductor infrastructure and expertise in their R&D and pilot production," he said.
A*STAR will broaden NSTIC to cover more semiconductor technologies and increase the capacity.
The R&D fabrication facility, which was first announced at Budget 2025, will initially focus on advanced packaging technologies, where different semiconductor components are combined into a single unit to make chips faster, more powerful and more efficient.
It will house 12-inch (300mm) industry-grade tools that can enable faster production and cost savings, and will be used as a shared resource.
Both public and private sector players will have access to state-of-the-art cleanroom facilities, tools and fabrication operations. Cleanrooms are highly controlled environments used in semiconductor development to minimise contamination by airborne particles.
"This will be particularly beneficial to SMEs and start-ups, as it provides them with access to critical semiconductor infrastructure which will otherwise require substantial upfront investments," A*STAR said.
Mr Gan added that the facility may foster new partnerships.
The agency said the R&D Fab will provide the opportunity to bridge the "lab-to-fab" gap for semiconductors, in reference to taking technology from small-scale labs to large-scale manufacturing levels.
Companies can collaborate with other ecosystem players or work with Institutes of Higher Learning to develop skilled professionals.
There may also be opportunities for Singapore startups and small- and medium-size enterprises (SMEs) to be integrated into the supply chain for advanced semiconductor technologies through this R&D Fab, said A*STAR.
EXTENSION OF BIOPOLIS, NEW LOW-CARBON TESTBED
A*STAR also said it will extend its biomedical research infrastructure beyond Biopolis into the greater one-north area.
"This is an approximately S$500 million effort, which will strengthen our biomedical R&D ecosystem in two ways," said Second Minister for Trade and Industry Tan See Leng.
The first is that the move will allow A*STAR to be located closer to key partners such as the National University Health System clinical community and venture builders, making it a new attraction point for industry players and talent.
The second is that A*STAR's laboratories and workspaces will be redesigned to promote interdisciplinary collaboration across research institutes and this could also save space.
"Overall, there will be greater thematic clustering and integration of Singapore’s biomedical research activities, to support more multidisciplinary programmes that address complex long-term economic, health, and societal problems," said A*STAR.
Dr Tan also said the Ministry of Trade and Industry would spend S$62.5 million to develop a Low-Carbon Technology Translational Testbed.
The facility will support companies in scaling up low-carbon solutions to get them closer to commercial development.
A*STAR said companies will be able to test their technologies and processes much more quickly and at a lower cost than if they had to construct a testbed for themselves.
The facility will feature a modular plug-and-play system so that companies can configure the equipment based on their needs, and use digital twin technology.
It will be hosted at the agency's Institute of Sustainability for Chemicals, Energy and Environment on Jurong Island, and companies can access it through pay-per-use projects.
"We expect these efforts to create opportunities to unlock economic value through the commercialisation of low-carbon solutions and innovations developed and scaled up here in Singapore," said A*STAR.