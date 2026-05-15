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'Museum-style memoir' unveiled on Goh Keng Swee's interactions with China leaders
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Singapore

'Museum-style memoir' unveiled on Goh Keng Swee's interactions with China leaders

The 244-page book was put together by Dr Goh's wife, Dr Phua Swee Liang, based on photographs, gifts, travel itineraries and personal records from his stint as an economic adviser to China between 1985 and 1990.

'Museum-style memoir' unveiled on Goh Keng Swee's interactions with China leaders

Dr Phua Swee Liang, wife of Dr Goh Keng Swee, at the launch of the book Dr Goh Keng Swee and China's Economic Renaissance, held at the Four Seasons Hotel Singapore on May 15, 2026. (Photo: CNA/Ooi Boon Keong)

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15 May 2026 09:19PM
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SINGAPORE: To many, Dr Goh Keng Swee is regarded as one of Singapore's founding fathers and a key architect of the nation's transformation in its early decades.

What is perhaps less well known is the role the former Deputy Prime Minister played after he left politics – he became an economic adviser to China between 1985 and 1990, during its early drive for reform.

On Friday (May 15), a "museum-style memoir" – a 244-page book curated from a private archive – was launched to preserve for posterity Dr Goh's interactions with China's leaders during this period.

Titled Dr Goh Keng Swee and China's Economic Renaissance, the book was put together by Dr Goh's wife, Dr Phua Swee Liang, based on photographs, gifts, travel itineraries and personal records from Dr Goh's stint. Two hundred copies of the book were given out to guests including former Cabinet ministers Khaw Boon Wan and George Yeo, and former top civil servant Philip Yeo at the launch at Four Seasons Hotel.

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A copy of Dr Goh Keng Swee and China's Economic Renaissance at the launch of the book at the Four Seasons Hotel Singapore on May 15, 2026. (Photo: CNA/Ooi Boon Keong)
Dr Phua Swee Liang, wife of Dr Goh Keng Swee, with some artefacts on display at the launch of the book Dr Goh Keng Swee and China's Economic Renaissance, held at the Four Seasons Hotel Singapore on May 15, 2026. (Photo: CNA/Ooi Boon Keong)
An artefact, The Bronze Chariot, on display at the launch of the book Dr Goh Keng Swee and China's Economic Renaissance at the Four Seasons Hotel Singapore on May 15, 2026. It demonstrates the technological sophistication and ceremonial grandeur of the Qin Dynasty. (Photo: CNA/Ooi Boon Keong)
A cloisonne plate on display at the launch of the book Dr Goh Keng Swee and China's Economic Renaissance at the Four Seasons Hotel Singapore on May 15, 2026. Long associated with sovereignty and cosmic order, the dragon signifies strength and renewal. The symbolism quietly echoed the confidence of China's reform era during Dr Goh Keng Swee's advisory years. (Photo: CNA/Ooi Boon Keong)

Dr Phua noted in the book's preface that the true turning points in history "often happen quietly". "It is these moments that I feel compelled to preserve, for without them the larger narrative remains incomplete," she wrote.

Following Dr Goh's retirement from politics in 1984, then China President Deng Xiaoping sent to Singapore a high-level delegation to invite Dr Goh to become an adviser to China's newly created special economic zones.

Dr Goh, who died in 2010 at the age of 91, had close ties with Mr Deng and several other senior Chinese leaders of his time, including Zhao Ziyang and Gu Mu – and these are vividly captured in the book. Among the photographs in the book is one of Dr Goh with current China President Xi Jinping, who was then serving in a provincial leadership role in Fuzhou.

A bamboo couplet on display at the launch of the book Dr Goh Keng Swee and China's Economic Renaissance at the Four Seasons Hotel Singapore on May 15, 2026. Inscribed in the autumn of 1984 by the China Foreign Economic and Trade Commission, this couplet was prepared before Dr Goh Keng Swee's first formal engagement in Beijing. It praises integrity and foresight – qualities that would soon define his role in China's reform journey. (Photo: CNA/Ooi Boon Keong)
A pair of ceremonial daggers on display at the launch of the book Dr Goh Keng Swee and China's Economic Renaissance at the Four Seasons Hotel Singapore on May 15, 2026. They were presented to Dr Goh Keng Swee and Dr Phua Swee Liang as symbols of friendship, protection and respect as a couple during their visit to Xinjiang, China. (Photo: CNA/Ooi Boon Keong)
A commemorative plate on display at the launch of the book Dr Goh Keng Swee and China's Economic Renaissance at the Four Seasons Hotel Singapore on May 15, 2026. The plate marks the 50th anniversary of the People's Republic of China and reflects the formal esteem shown to Dr Goh Keng Swee. Beyond protocol, the object speaks to the warmth of a relationship built during years when China was opening to external knowledge while retaining deep pride in its own national journey. (Photo: CNA/Ooi Boon Keong)
A pair of crystal pandas on display at the launch of the book Dr Goh Keng Swee and China's Economic Renaissance at the Four Seasons Hotel Singapore on May 15, 2026. They were presented by one of China's ambassadors to Singapore, symbolising enduring friendship and goodwill. As a national emblem of China, the panda conveys diplomatic warmth, while the clarity and strength of crystals reflect a relationship shaped over time, steady, transparent and grounded in mutual respect. (Photo: CNA/Ooi Boon Keong)

Speaking to CNA, Dr Phua said she had the idea for the book some time ago but was initially unable to find a publisher. After she found one, she spent about four months working on the book.

"Many young people know very little about this period of history ... I felt that these records should be preserved for future generations of both countries," said Dr Phua, 87.

Now that her labour of love is finally out, there is a sense of relief, she said, to have "completed this missing chapter in world history" while also fulfilling the legacy of Mr Deng and Dr Goh.

Source: CNA/kg

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