Myanmar teen who lost immigration pass over Kpod offence being investigated for possessing weapons

SINGAPORE: A Myanmar teenager, who was the first foreigner to have their Singapore long-term immigration status revoked for possessing a Kpod, is also being investigated for various other criminal offences.

Kpods, or e-vaporiser pods containing etomidate, were classified as a Class C controlled drug on Sep 1.

In response to queries from CNA, the Ministry of Home Affairs said on Friday (Dec 12) that the 15-year-old girl was issued a Special Pass to remain in Singapore to assist with investigations for the possession of scheduled and offensive weapons, affray and voluntarily causing hurt.

"Police investigations are ongoing. Following the conclusion of her case with the police, she will be deported and barred from re-entering Singapore," MHA said.

The girl was found to be in possession of the Kpod during a routine police check on Nov 14, the ministry said on Monday.

Under the enhanced anti-vaping framework that came into effect on Sep 1, foreigners caught using or possessing Kpods, or who test positive for etomidate, may have their pass or immigration status revoked and be deported and banned from re-entering Singapore.

Importers, sellers and distributors of etomidate e-vaporisers will face penalties including three to 20 years' imprisonment and five to 15 strokes of the cane for importers, and two to 10 years’ imprisonment and two to five strokes of the cane for sellers and distributors.