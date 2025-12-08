Myanmar teen first foreigner to lose Singapore long-term immigration pass for possessing Kpod

SINGAPORE: A 15-year-old girl from Myanmar is the first foreigner to have their Singapore long-term immigration status revoked for possessing an e-vaporiser pod containing etomidate, or a Kpod.

A vape pod containing the drug was found in her possession during a routine check by police officers on Nov 14, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said in a joint press release on Monday (Dec 8).

She has been issued a Special Pass to allow her to remain in Singapore to assist with investigations by the police for other offences.

"Following the conclusion of her case with the police, she will be deported and barred from re-entering Singapore," the authorities said.

Under the enhanced anti-vaping framework that came into force on Sep 1, foreigners caught in possession of or using Kpods, or who test positive for etomidate, may have their pass or immigration status revoked and be deported and banned from re-entering Singapore.