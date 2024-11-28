Gambling rate among Singapore residents continues to fall
SINGAPORE: The percentage of gamblers among Singapore residents aged 18 and above fell in 2023, continuing a decline observed three years ago.
A report released by the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) on Thursday (Nov 28) noted that the gambling and problem gambling situation in Singapore has remained "stable and under control" and that the findings show the effectiveness of Singapore's "social safeguards".
In a 2023 survey of Singapore citizens and permanent residents, 40 per cent of respondents said they participated in at least one form of gambling activity, compared to 52 per cent in 2017 and 44 per cent in 2020.
The probable rate of pathological and problem gambling continued to remain low and stable at around 1.1 per cent, compared to 1.2 per cent in 2020 and 0.9 per cent in 2017.
Pathological and problem gambling
Problem gambling refers to a form of gambling disorder which results in a wide range of adverse consequences as a result of gambling.
Pathological gambling is more severe. It involves a pattern of excessive and destructive gambling behaviour.
The National Council on Problem Gambling report based the survey results on self-reported behaviour, not clinical assessments, hence the use of the term "probable" pathological and problem gambling.
Specifically, the probable pathological and problem gambling rates in 2023 were 0.2 per cent and 1 per cent respectively.
Due to reported figures being rounded up to one decimal point, the probable pathological and problem gambling rates do not add up to 1.1 per cent, said NCPG.
4D, TOTO MOST POPULAR
As in the previous two editions of the surveys, 4D and TOTO continued to be the most popular types of gambling activities among Singapore residents.
4D was the most popular gambling activity for 30 per cent of respondents in the 2023 survey, followed by TOTO (29 per cent). About 8 per cent of respondents participated in the Singapore Sweep and social gambling respectively.
Illegal online gambling increased by 0.7 per cent to 1 per cent in the latest survey, which aligns with rising global trends, NCPG said, adding that would continue to monitor this closely.
Continuing the trend from previous years, the majority of those surveyed bet less than once a week. The 2023 survey found that 69 per cent of gamblers bet less than once a week - with 38 per cent betting less than once a month and 31 per cent betting less than once a week - while the remaining 31 per cent bet once or more than once a week.
Most gamblers in Singapore bet through legal channels, NCPG reported, similar to findings from the 2017 and 2020 surveys.
As in the two previous surveys, the majority of gamblers continued to bet through legal channels. The latest survey found that 92 per cent of gamblers bet via Singapore Pools, which has safeguards in place, NCPG said.
PREVENTION OF PROBLEM GAMBLING
While overall gambling situation is stable, said NCPG, problem gambling remains a priority for council.
"The NCPG has been working closely with the government and partner agencies to prevent and tackle problem gambling, as well as supporting individuals with problem gambling issues," said council chairman Sim Gim Guan.
"It is heartening that our efforts have contributed towards maintaining Singapore’s low problem gambling rate. We will need to continue to work together, as the harms of problem gambling can be serious and it affects not just the problem gambler, but also the people around the individual."
Social and Family Development Minister Masagos Zulkifli said that the lower gambling participation rate and the low problem gambling rate indicate that social safeguards continue to be effective.
Mr Masagos added that his ministry will work closely with NCPG and other agencies to ensure that Singapore's social safeguards and rehabilitation services remain relevant and effective.
"The community also plays a crucial role by encouraging those affected by problem gambling to seek help and supporting them throughout their recovery journey," he said.
Some of NCPG's partners that run programmes for problem gamblers noted that they were seeing more young people stepping forward to seek help - a "good sign", the agencies noted.
Agencies in Singapore that provide problem gambling help services
- The Resilienz Clinic, NCPG’s appointed agency
- Adullam Life Counselling
- Blessed Grace Social Services
- One Hope Centre.
- The Silver Lining Community Services
- WE CARE Community Services
- National Addictions Management Service at the Institute of Mental Health