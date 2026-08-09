Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon, former CPA chairman Eddie Teo receive Singapore's highest civilian honour

Mr Teo spent 35 years in the Singapore Public Service before retiring from the Administrative Service in 2005. He joined the Security and Intelligence Division of the Ministry of Defence in 1970, became its director in 1979 and held the post until 1994.

He concurrently served as director of the Internal Security Department in the Ministry of Home Affairs from 1982 to 1986.

Mr Teo was Singapore's High Commissioner to Australia from 2006 to 2008 and then served two terms as chairman of the Public Service Commission, from August 2008 to July 2018.

He most recently served as CPA chairman, a position he held from 2019 until his retirement on Jun 1, 2026. He was first appointed a member of the CPA in 2018.

Reacting to the award, Mr Teo said it was a “great privilege and honour to receive the Order of Temasek” and that his 56 years of public service being recognised meant a great deal to him.

He described the first 20 years of his career as its “high point”, recalling the opportunity to work closely with founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew and former deputy prime minister Goh Keng Swee. He also named former president S R Nathan as a mentor.

“Together, they inspired me to give of my best to serve the nation and people of Singapore,” Mr Teo said.

Of his time leading the CPA, Mr Teo said the “most memorable part” was helping to steer Singapore through the COVID-19 pandemic, when the country made its largest-ever draw from past reserves.

“I am optimistic about the future of the Singapore public service because the values we continue to uphold - integrity, meritocracy, incorruptibility and excellence - enable us to recruit, promote and develop capable individuals to help govern Singapore,” Mr Teo said.

Mr Teo is currently Pro-Chancellor of Singapore Management University and a Distinguished Fellow at its School of Social Sciences. He also serves as a director of the Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellowship.

For his contributions to Singapore, Mr Teo was also awarded the Order of Nila Utama (First Class) in 2017.

