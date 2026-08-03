PM Wong's National Day Message to be broadcast on Aug 8

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lawrence Wong's National Day Message will be broadcast on Aug 8, said the Prime Minister's Office on Monday (Aug 3).

Mr Wong, who is also finance minister, will deliver his message in English.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry (Trade) Gan Kim Yong will deliver the message in Mandarin, while Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs and Senior Minister of State for Defence Zaqy Mohamad will deliver it in Malay.

Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth and Manpower Dinesh Vasu Dash will deliver the message in Tamil.

The first broadcast in English will air on CNA and CNA938 at 6.45pm.

The Mandarin broadcast will be at 7pm on Channel 8 and Capital 958, followed by the Malay broadcast on Suria at 8.30pm.

The Tamil broadcast will air at 9pm on Vasantham and Oli 968.

The National Day Message in all four languages will also be available on the PMO website and its YouTube channel after the first broadcasts.

In last year's National Day Message, Mr Wong said that Singapore must remain "exceptional" in a period of economic upheaval and geopolitical uncertainty, including embracing new technologies such as artificial intelligence and robotics.