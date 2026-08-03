Logo
Logo

Singapore

PM Wong's National Day Message to be broadcast on Aug 8
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Singapore

PM Wong's National Day Message to be broadcast on Aug 8

The first broadcast in English will air on CNA and CNA938 at 6.45pm.

PM Wong's National Day Message to be broadcast on Aug 8

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong's National Day message for 2025 was recorded at the Padang, a place he described as "rich in history and meaning for Singapore". (Photo: Ministry of Digital Development and Information)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

Darcel Al Anthony
Darcel Al Anthony
03 Aug 2026 12:00PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lawrence Wong's National Day Message will be broadcast on Aug 8, said the Prime Minister's Office on Monday (Aug 3).

Mr Wong, who is also finance minister, will deliver his message in English.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry (Trade) Gan Kim Yong will deliver the message in Mandarin, while Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs and Senior Minister of State for Defence Zaqy Mohamad will deliver it in Malay.

Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth and Manpower Dinesh Vasu Dash will deliver the message in Tamil.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

The first broadcast in English will air on CNA and CNA938 at 6.45pm.

The Mandarin broadcast will be at 7pm on Channel 8 and Capital 958, followed by the Malay broadcast on Suria at 8.30pm.

The Tamil broadcast will air at 9pm on Vasantham and Oli 968. 

The National Day Message in all four languages will also be available on the PMO website and its YouTube channel after the first broadcasts.

In last year's National Day Message, Mr Wong said that Singapore must remain "exceptional" in a period of economic upheaval and geopolitical uncertainty, including embracing new technologies such as artificial intelligence and robotics.

Related:

Source: CNA/dc(gr)

Related Topics

National Day National Day message Lawrence Wong
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement