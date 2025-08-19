'Fresh ideas': NDP 2026 to be held at National Stadium
The Sports Hub was the venue for the NDP in 2016.
SINGAPORE: The National Day Parade (NDP) next year will be held at the National Stadium, Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing said on Tuesday (Aug 19).
Speaking at an NDP 2025 appreciation function held at the Surbana Jurong Campus, he thanked all those involved in the event for their hard work.
He also noted the innovation, perseverance and unity that were needed to make the parade a success.
"Next year, in the same spirit, we will do something different. Next year, we will have our NDP 2026, SG61, at the Singapore Sports Hub.
"We were last there almost 10 years back, but because of COVID-19, it interrupted our sequence.
"But next year, we will try something new. It will be a fresh venue, and we will have fresh ideas, fresh performances," he said.
He also invited all those at the appreciation function to contribute ideas on how to make SG61 at the Singapore Sports Hub a “special and meaningful experience” for everyone.
The last time the NDP was held at the 55,000-seater National Stadium was in 2016. The Red Lions free-fall team did not perform for safety reasons.
Then-Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong said in August 2022 that the government would "certainly be open" to holding the National Day Parade at the Singapore Sports Hub again.
Sport Singapore took over the ownership and management of the Sports Hub in December 2022.
Speaking about the significance of the NDP, Mr Chan said each one honours Singapore’s past and envisions its future.
"Again, it speaks to the kind of spirit that we have. We are people who treasure our diverse backgrounds, honour those who have come before us, build on the foundations that they have laid for us, and endeavour to do better for our generation, and endeavour, more importantly, to allow the next generation to do even better than ours."