'Fresh ideas': NDP 2026 to be held at National Stadium

SINGAPORE: The National Day Parade (NDP) next year will be held at the National Stadium, Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing said on Tuesday (Aug 19).

Speaking at an NDP 2025 appreciation function held at the Surbana Jurong Campus, he thanked all those involved in the event for their hard work.

He also noted the innovation, perseverance and unity that were needed to make the parade a success.

"Next year, in the same spirit, we will do something different. Next year, we will have our NDP 2026, SG61, at the Singapore Sports Hub.

"We were last there almost 10 years back, but because of COVID-19, it interrupted our sequence.

"But next year, we will try something new. It will be a fresh venue, and we will have fresh ideas, fresh performances," he said.