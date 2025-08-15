NDP performer moved to tears says he felt a sense of belonging despite not being Singaporean
17-year-old Htoo Ank Wai, a Singapore permanent resident with family from Myanmar, says he was overwhelmed with emotion at this year’s National Day Parade.
SINGAPORE: Every National Day Parade has its viral moment – an unexpected, heartfelt scene that captures the nation's attention.
This year, that moment belonged to 17-year-old Htoo Ank Wai, a dancer whose tearful rendition of the national anthem touched hearts across Singapore.
“I just remembered looking around, it just felt like I didn’t want to lose this moment forever, but obviously it had to end,” said the Higher Nitec student from the Institute of Technical Education (ITE).
“It was like post-concert depression, but you’re the artist. You don’t want to leave this place and you want to continue performing.”
Despite being a permanent resident whose parents are from Myanmar, Ank Wai said he felt an overwhelming sense of connection and pride while performing in the NDP. He took part in the pre-parade segment, the fourth act and the finale.
“I was born and raised here. I was grateful to be living in a country where there are many opportunities for me to experience and live from,” he told CNA.
As tears streamed down his face during Majulah Singapura, he thought of his late grandmothers in Myanmar, recalling their concern for him.
“I remember my grandmothers asking me: ‘Is Singapore really stressful for you? Are you doing well in Singapore?’” he said.
“They always tell me if it’s too stressful, can come back to Myanmar and live a life here, go to school here.
“And I just remembered that this is the moment I show them that Singapore has been good to me, I feel happy here, I am comfortable living here.”
His grandmothers had hoped to see him perform one day, and he said he believed they did.
“I was thinking hopefully they are seeing it from wherever they are,” he added, recalling how he spotted two butterflies on his way home after the parade.
“I believe that if there’s a moth or butterfly that is near me, it’s my grandparents that passed on.”
The moment also brought back memories of his family's early challenges after moving to Singapore. Standing on the Padang, he said, made every hardship feel worth it.
“I really am proud of myself in that moment and I know I would serve my nation proudly,” he said.
Just 10 minutes after the parade ended, his phone began buzzing with messages of support.
“I wanted something like a star moment, but I didn't expect it to be like this specific moment," he said. "But I knew it was a moment that I should own as well, because it was me crying as a performer.”
Although his mother initially played it cool, she too could not hide her pride in her son.
“They were really proud because they knew all the struggles I was going through on the way to it.”
His friends and dance crew expressed their pride by turning his viral face into Telegram stickers and sharing them widely.
DANCING BEYOND LIMITS
Ank Wai began performing at the age of three, after teaching himself to belly dance by watching videos of Colombian superstar Shakira. He later joined performing arts CCAs through primary and secondary school, and into ITE.
Although this was his second time performing at the NDP, it came with its own hurdles.
Ank Wai has thalassemia — a blood disorder inherited from his mother — which often leaves him dizzy while dancing.
“I’ve been lightheaded and dizzy, which made me feel like I wanted to vomit, but I never had any fainting experiences at all,” he said.
To manage the symptoms, he sometimes eats sweets during rehearsals – though during one session, he realised they had fallen out of his pocket.
Over the years, he has developed strategies to cope with his condition. “I’m usually able to catch myself before I even feel lightheaded. I would just go and find a nearby spot to sit down for a while and relax.”
Still, he committed fully to the seven months of training leading up to Aug 9.
“I also knew I had to pace myself, because our choreography was one of the more intense ones, and because we’re wearing a leather jacket, leather pants with inner wear as well.”
He drank plenty of water before every performance. The adrenaline rush on the actual day also kept him going.
“When it comes to the actual day, you really push through further in your performance and you want to show Singapore a good show,” he said. “You want everyone in their homes to feel the energy that you’re bringing to your performance.”
Having to balance school, his part-time job as a shift manager at Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf, and intensive rehearsals, Ank Wai’s parents were also worried if their son could cope with the responsibilities he had.
“I was really lacking some sleep. But I told them it’s just for a while,” he said. “I also learned how to properly manage my time and how to properly take care of myself.”
“I’ve been really stressed out in the moment, but as I manage my time, I realised that my stresses go away quite fast and I’m able to continue doing what I love to do.”
Though Ank Wai knows his viral moment may soon fade – “next year there’s going to be another person that’s going to cry” – he is thankful it allowed him to feel a deeper connection with Singaporeans.
“Even though I was born and raised here, I’m still a PR. I felt really connected with everyone, like I was part of the Singaporean family.”