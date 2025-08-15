NDP performer moved to tears says he felt a sense of belonging despite not being Singaporean

SINGAPORE: Every National Day Parade has its viral moment – an unexpected, heartfelt scene that captures the nation's attention.

This year, that moment belonged to 17-year-old Htoo Ank Wai, a dancer whose tearful rendition of the national anthem touched hearts across Singapore.

“I just remembered looking around, it just felt like I didn’t want to lose this moment forever, but obviously it had to end,” said the Higher Nitec student from the Institute of Technical Education (ITE).

“It was like post-concert depression, but you’re the artist. You don’t want to leave this place and you want to continue performing.”

Despite being a permanent resident whose parents are from Myanmar, Ank Wai said he felt an overwhelming sense of connection and pride while performing in the NDP. He took part in the pre-parade segment, the fourth act and the finale.

“I was born and raised here. I was grateful to be living in a country where there are many opportunities for me to experience and live from,” he told CNA.

As tears streamed down his face during Majulah Singapura, he thought of his late grandmothers in Myanmar, recalling their concern for him.

“I remember my grandmothers asking me: ‘Is Singapore really stressful for you? Are you doing well in Singapore?’” he said.

“They always tell me if it’s too stressful, can come back to Myanmar and live a life here, go to school here.

“And I just remembered that this is the moment I show them that Singapore has been good to me, I feel happy here, I am comfortable living here.”

His grandmothers had hoped to see him perform one day, and he said he believed they did.

“I was thinking hopefully they are seeing it from wherever they are,” he added, recalling how he spotted two butterflies on his way home after the parade.

“I believe that if there’s a moth or butterfly that is near me, it’s my grandparents that passed on.”

The moment also brought back memories of his family's early challenges after moving to Singapore. Standing on the Padang, he said, made every hardship feel worth it.

“I really am proud of myself in that moment and I know I would serve my nation proudly,” he said.

Just 10 minutes after the parade ended, his phone began buzzing with messages of support.

“I wanted something like a star moment, but I didn't expect it to be like this specific moment," he said. "But I knew it was a moment that I should own as well, because it was me crying as a performer.”

Although his mother initially played it cool, she too could not hide her pride in her son.

“They were really proud because they knew all the struggles I was going through on the way to it.”

His friends and dance crew expressed their pride by turning his viral face into Telegram stickers and sharing them widely.