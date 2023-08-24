Home buyers taking wait-and-see approach with latest changes to public housing classification

SINGAPORE: Some home buyers are taking a wait-and-see approach before getting a flat off the resale market, after a new public housing framework was announced to ensure homes remain affordable and accessible for all.

The new classification system, announced by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the National Day Rally on Sunday (Aug 20), will replace the decades-old labels of mature and non-mature estates.

From the second half of next year, Build-to-Order (BTO) projects will be classed Standard, Plus or Prime, with different resale conditions attached to each housing type. The categories will not apply to existing flats or flat owners, or to flats that have already been booked.