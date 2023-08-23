Tiered payouts, coaching among suggestions to help retrenched workers navigate new financial support scheme

SINGAPORE: The government has to ensure that a new financial support scheme for retrenched workers is available to those who need it the most and that the payouts are reasonable, said observers.

A tiered approach for payouts and preparing those affected for better job opportunities through coaching are some of the suggestions made by the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) and the Singapore Human Resource Institute (SHRI).

The amount of support “shouldn't be too large such that it would discourage or disincentivise work”, said NTUC assistant secretary-general Patrick Tay, adding that workers have been asking for some form of financial support, especially in times when they are laid off.

“But at the same time, it should be sufficient for them to tide through the difficult period.”