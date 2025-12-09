National Gallery Singapore becomes world’s first museum named Healing Arts Centre of Excellence

SINGAPORE: The National Gallery Singapore has been recognised for integrating arts into public health and wellbeing, becoming the first museum worldwide to be designated a Healing Arts Centre of Excellence.

The accreditation, conferred by the Jameel Arts & Health Lab in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), places the gallery alongside global cultural institutions such as Carnegie Hall in New York and the Scottish Ballet.

The National Gallery was assessed on criteria that includes its dedicated team and sustained support for underserved communities.

One of its standout programmes is Slow Art, which encourages visitors to observe and engage mindfully with artworks.

The museum also showcases tactile collections and runs tours tailored for blind and low-vision visitors, as well as programmes designed for persons living with dementia and their caregivers.