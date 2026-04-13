NS medical grading system to change from October 2027 enlistment

SINGAPORE: The way national servicemen are medically classified under the Physical Employment Standard (PES) system will change next year, starting with the cohorts enlisting in October 2027.

Under the PES system, which has been in place since the 1970s, pre-enlistees across the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF), the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and the Singapore Police Force (SPF) are assigned a single PES status from A to F, which determines their vocation during NS. It is based on traditional definitions of operational fitness.

The updated medical classification system will be more precise, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in a joint media release on Monday (Apr 13).

Rather than a broad PES status, pre-enlistees will receive three sets of information - their medical fitness for service, medical exemptions and eligibility for an eight-week reduction in NS duration.

"The refresh is part of broader efforts undertaken across the years to enable servicemen to contribute more effectively to national service," the ministries said.

"As the security and defence landscape continues to evolve, the SAF and the Home Team now have a greater variety of roles to meet their expanded spectrum of operations."

The refreshed medical classification system will enable about 1,200 servicemen to be deployed annually to vocations and roles they would previously have been ineligible for, said MINDEF and MHA. "This will hence offer servicemen more opportunities to pursue and fulfil their aspirations in NS," they added.