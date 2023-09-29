National Day Parade in 2024 and 2025 to be held at the Padang

SINGAPORE: The next two editions of the National Day Parade (NDP) in 2024 and 2025 will be held at the Padang, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) announced on Friday (Sep 29).

Milestones will be commemorated in both years. Next year coincides with the 40th anniversary of Total Defence, Singapore's national defence concept, while 2025 marks 60 years of independence.

To celebrate the Total Defence anniversary next year, for the first time, a dynamic defence display will be shown at the Padang, said Brigadier-General Low Wilson, chair of the NDP 2024 executive committee.

The display will feature air-land components from the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF), Singapore Police Force and Singapore Civil Defence Force working hand-in-hand with the community, said BG Low, who is Chief Guards Officer and Commander, 21st Singapore Division.

The dynamic defence display will demonstrate how Singapore's forces respond to threats in an action-packed display using pyrotechnics, he added.

The dynamic defence display and NDP festivities will extend to the Marina Bay area, allowing more Singaporeans to participate in celebrations.

As the day after National Day will be a Saturday, there are also plans for NDP community events and dynamic display assets to make their way into the heartlands to reach even more Singaporeans on Aug 10, 2024.

The following year, in 2025, the NDP will return to the Padang for Singapore's 60th birthday.

The site was chosen for its historical significance, said BG Cai Dexian, chair of the NDP 2025 executive committee and Commander, 3rd Singapore Division

The Padang was the venue for Singapore's first NDP in 1966. It has also hosted the NDP in years with milestone celebrations, such as SG50 in 2015 and Singapore's bicentennial in 2019.