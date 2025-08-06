NDP 2025: What you should know about crowd levels, security checks and traffic delays
People intending to visit Marina Bay are advised to check the Crowd@MarinaBay map to view real-time crowd levels, as well as areas which may be closed due to crowds.
SINGAPORE: Be prepared for large crowds and traffic delays around the Marina Bay area on Saturday (Aug 9) when the National Day Parade is held to mark Singapore's 60th year of independence.
NDP 2025 will take place at the Padang, with celebrations extending to the Marina Bay area.
“To prevent overcrowding, police officers, Singapore Armed Forces personnel and auxiliary police officers will be regulating the flow of crowds at areas in Marina Bay,” the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a media release.
These include the Esplanade Waterfront, Jubilee Bridge, Merlion Park, One Fullerton Waterfront, Marina Boulevard Promenade, Marina Bay Sands Waterfront and Helix Bridge.
Those intending to visit Marina Bay are advised to check the Crowd@MarinaBay map to view real-time crowd levels, as well as areas which may be closed due to the crowd build-up.
The crowd map will go live from 5pm to 10.30pm on Aug 9.
“Members of the public can also utilise the OneMap application on their mobile phones for recommended walking routes to help navigate and avoid closure areas on Aug 9, 2025, from 7pm to 10.30pm,” said SPF.
MRT STATIONS' ENTRANCE OR EXIT CLOSURES
Certain entrances or exits of MRT stations around Marina Bay will be closed to regulate crowd flow, the police said. Trains may also skip affected stations if overcrowding occurs.
Some MRT stations, including Bayfront, City Hall, Esplanade and Raffles Place, are expected to be very crowded.
“Members of the public are encouraged to use other nearby MRT stations such as Promenade, Downtown and Marina Bay MRT stations,” said the police.
“With large crowds expected around the Marina Bay, the public is advised to be vigilant and to safeguard their belongings.”
SECURITY ARRANGEMENTS AT NDP
People attending the parade must enter via the entrance assigned in their ticketing instructions.
They are advised to arrive early to allow enough time for security checks, and minimise the number of items they bring into the venue to facilitate checks.
Containers with a capacity of 100ml or larger that contain liquid, aerosol or gel will be subjected to additional checks.
The police said action may be taken against anyone who attempts to bring in prohibited items, which include firearms, tear gas sprays and any sharp objects that can be used as a weapon.
Canned items, including canned drinks, are also not allowed in the venue.
ROAD CLOSURES
Several roads will be fully or partially closed at certain points between Aug 9 and 10 due to the parade. These include parts of Fullerton Road and Beach Road, as well as the carriageway of Nicoll Highway in the direction of Guillemard Road.
During the closures, access will only be granted to authorised vehicles, as well as police and emergency vehicles.
“Police officers, auxiliary police officers, security officers and SAF marshals will be deployed at the affected junctions to assist and direct motorists,” said the police.
It also warned that traffic delays are expected along:
- Battery Road
- Beach Road
- Bras Basah Road
- Collyer Quay
- Guillemard Road
- Hill Street
- Marina Boulevard
- Mountbatten Road
- North Bridge Road
- Ophir Road
- Raffles Avenue
- Raffles Boulevard
- Raffles Link
- Republic Boulevard
- Rochor Road
- Temasek Avenue
- Temasek Boulevard
- Victoria Street
“Motorists are advised to plan their routes early and avoid these roads,” said SPF.
“Members of the public travelling to these affected areas are strongly encouraged to use public transport.”
The police added that drivers headed to Suntec City and Marina Square from Bras Basah Road, Esplanade Drive, Nicoll Highway or Raffles Boulevard need to use alternate routes via Bayfront Avenue or Rochor Road leading to Temasek Boulevard.
“Parking restrictions along the affected roads will be strictly enforced. Vehicles found parked illegally or causing obstruction will be towed,” said SPF.
SPF also reminded the public that the area around the Padang is a “Special Event Area”, where unmanned aircraft - including drones - are prohibited.
Two cases of unauthorised drone flying were detected on Aug 2 during one of the NDP previews. The drones were seized, and their operators will be investigated, said SPF.