NDP 2025: What you should know about crowd levels, security checks and traffic delays

SINGAPORE: Be prepared for large crowds and traffic delays around the Marina Bay area on Saturday (Aug 9) when the National Day Parade is held to mark Singapore's 60th year of independence.

NDP 2025 will take place at the Padang, with celebrations extending to the Marina Bay area.

“To prevent overcrowding, police officers, Singapore Armed Forces personnel and auxiliary police officers will be regulating the flow of crowds at areas in Marina Bay,” the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a media release.

These include the Esplanade Waterfront, Jubilee Bridge, Merlion Park, One Fullerton Waterfront, Marina Boulevard Promenade, Marina Bay Sands Waterfront and Helix Bridge.

Those intending to visit Marina Bay are advised to check the Crowd@MarinaBay map to view real-time crowd levels, as well as areas which may be closed due to the crowd build-up.

The crowd map will go live from 5pm to 10.30pm on Aug 9.

“Members of the public can also utilise the OneMap application on their mobile phones for recommended walking routes to help navigate and avoid closure areas on Aug 9, 2025, from 7pm to 10.30pm,” said SPF.