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Highlights: Fireworks and fanfare for NDP 2026 at the National Stadium
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Singapore

Highlights: Fireworks and fanfare for NDP 2026 at the National Stadium

Singapore marked its 61st birthday with new songs, standout performances and some old favourites. 

Highlights: Fireworks and fanfare for NDP 2026 at the National Stadium

Fireworks explode over the Kallang Basin outside the National Stadium, Aug 9, 2026. (Photo: CNA/Wallace Woon)

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09 Aug 2026 05:00PM (Updated: 09 Aug 2026 08:49PM)
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SINGAPORE: The National Day Parade returned to the National Stadium on Sunday (Aug 9) for the first time in a decade with crowd favourites including the presidential gun salute, which was held at Kallang Basin also for the first time.

Spectators were treated to an indoor drone display, new songs and record-breaking special effects and lighting as Singapore celebrated its 61st birthday.

Relive the parade and festivities:

Source: CNA/gs/zl

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