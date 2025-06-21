NDP participant, 47, dies after collapsing during rehearsal at Padang

SINGAPORE: A 47-year-old man has died after collapsing during a National Day Parade (NDP) rehearsal at the Padang on Saturday (Jun 21).

The man was from the OneChangi contingent for the Parade and Ceremony segment.

He collapsed at 11.23am at the end of a component rehearsal, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) and Changi Airport Group (CAG) said in a joint media release.

"He was immediately evacuated to the on-site medical post and arrived at 11.26am, where he was attended by the duty medical officer. Cardiopulmonary resuscitation was administered immediately," they added.

The man remained unresponsive and was transferred to a standby Singapore Armed Forces ambulance at 11.42am.

"Resuscitation efforts continued en route to hospital", said MINDEF and CAG.

The man arrived at Singapore General Hospital at 11.57am and was pronounced dead at 12.19pm.

The OneChangi contingent is among the 18 civilian contingents participating in the NDP, which will be held on Aug 9 to mark Singapore's 60th birthday.

CAG is among nine companies participating in the OneChangi contingent, CAG spokesperson Ivan Tan told CNA.

MINDEF and CAG said parties are in contact with the man’s family to provide support. “We extend our deepest condolences to the family,” they added.