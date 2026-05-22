Ticket applications for NDP 2026 and preview shows to begin May 23, 12pm
Tickets will not be allocated on a first-come-first-served basis, but through a balloting process.
SINGAPORE: Ticket applications for National Day Parade (NDP) 2026 at the National Stadium will open on Saturday (May 23) at 12pm and run until 12pm on Jun 6.
All Singapore citizens and permanent residents can apply for two, four or six tickets for either the two NDP previews on Jul 25 and Aug 1, or the NDP on Aug 9.
They may apply for the tickets via the official NDP website www.ndp.gov.sg, or scan the QR code below to access an application form.
The application will be conducted using Singpass, and when applying on behalf of another applicant, the Singpass user will require the name, NRIC, contact number and email address of the person that he or she is applying on behalf of.
“This will be the only modality and form of NDP 2026 ticket application. Do not fill out any forms from unverified links and sources to prevent fraudulent attempts to obtain personal information,” said the NDP organisers in a statement on Friday.
Upon submitting their applications, applicants will receive a confirmation SMS and email, which will be sent only by gov.sg and info [at] plumber.gov.sg, respectively.
Tickets are not allocated on a first-come-first-served basis. Upon the closure of the application window on Jun 6, a balloting process will be held to determine successful applicants.
Each applicant will only be entitled to one ballot chance. If more than one ballot attempt is made, only the latest submission will be considered as final, and all previous entries will be excluded from the balloting process, said the organisers.
Each ticket will admit one spectator. All children, including infants carried in arms, must hold a valid ticket for admission to the show.
Successful applicants will receive SMS and email notifications between Jun 15 and Jun 17 by gov.sg and info [at] mail.postman.gov.sg, respectively.
“Any SMS and emails from other sources should be treated as potential scams or phishing attempts,” said the organisers.
All tickets are strictly not for sale.
“Action will be taken against personnel who partake in ticket scalping and fraudulent activities,” said the organisers.
The National Day Parade (NDP) will return to the National Stadium for the first time in a decade. Singapore's 61st birthday celebration will feature NDP's first-ever indoor drone light show and a made-for-mobile micro-drama series spotlighting a Singaporean story. Charlotte Lim reports.
NDP 2026 will feature a live indoor drone show, three new songs and a nationwide treasure hunt in the lead-up to Aug 9. It will be the first time since 2016 that it is held at the National Stadium.
The parade will also feature the largest civilian participation in over a decade. Returning crowd favourites include the state flag flypast, the Feu de Joie – the formal celebratory gunfire – and the presidential gun salute, which will be conducted at Kallang Basin for the first time.
Crowd favourites including the Red Lions parachute team, the mobile column of military, police and civil defence vehicles, and the aerial display of military aircraft will not feature this year due to operational and safety considerations.