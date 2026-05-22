Ticket applications for NDP 2026 and preview shows to begin May 23, 12pm

Tickets are not allocated on a first-come-first-served basis. Upon the closure of the application window on Jun 6, a balloting process will be held to determine successful applicants.

Each applicant will only be entitled to one ballot chance. If more than one ballot attempt is made, only the latest submission will be considered as final, and all previous entries will be excluded from the balloting process, said the organisers.

Each ticket will admit one spectator. All children, including infants carried in arms, must hold a valid ticket for admission to the show.

Successful applicants will receive SMS and email notifications between Jun 15 and Jun 17 by gov.sg and info [at] mail.postman.gov.sg, respectively.

“Any SMS and emails from other sources should be treated as potential scams or phishing attempts,” said the organisers.

All tickets are strictly not for sale.

“Action will be taken against personnel who partake in ticket scalping and fraudulent activities,” said the organisers.