Burning smell across Singapore may be due to 'mixture of gases' from region's peatland, vegetation fires: NEA

SINGAPORE: The National Environment Agency (NEA) said that the burning smell detected across many parts of Singapore on Friday (Feb 13) could be attributed to the release of a "complex mixture of gases" due to smoke from peatland and vegetation fires in recent weeks.

In its Facebook post, the agency said these gases may give rise to a "noticeable burning smell", even when present at low concentrations.

NEA's monitoring stations show that the 24-hour PSI remains within the good to moderate range, with 1-hour PM2.5 in the normal range.

The agency said that cloud cover on Friday also limited satellite observation of potential hotspots in the surrounding region.

"In the coming week, showers are expected over Singapore and the surrounding region.

"However, as the region is in the dry phase of the northeast monsoon, there continues to be a risk of extended dry periods which may lead to increased hotspot activity in the surrounding region and a risk of smoke haze," NEA said.

NEA said it will continue to monitor the overall air quality situation and provide updates if necessary.

The agency on Monday said that there was smoke from a hotspot in eastern Johor that had been observed drifting towards Singapore.