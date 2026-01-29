Hotspots detected in Bintan, but haze from Indonesian island unlikely to reach Singapore: NEA

SINGAPORE: Several hotspots were identified in the Indonesian island of Bintan on Thursday (Jan 29) but the haze is unlikely to reach Singapore, said the National Environment Agency (NEA).

"As these are downwind, any smoke haze is unlikely to have a direct impact on Singapore," said the agency in an update on Facebook.

A hotspot was also detected in Johor despite extensive cloud cover limiting satellite visibility of ground conditions.

"With winds continuing to blow from the north and northeast, smoke haze may drift towards Singapore if the fires persist," the agency said.