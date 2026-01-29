Hotspots detected in Bintan, but haze from Indonesian island unlikely to reach Singapore: NEA
A hotspot was also detected in Johor and the haze may drift towards Singapore if the fires persist, said NEA.
SINGAPORE: Several hotspots were identified in the Indonesian island of Bintan on Thursday (Jan 29) but the haze is unlikely to reach Singapore, said the National Environment Agency (NEA).
"As these are downwind, any smoke haze is unlikely to have a direct impact on Singapore," said the agency in an update on Facebook.
A hotspot was also detected in Johor despite extensive cloud cover limiting satellite visibility of ground conditions.
"With winds continuing to blow from the north and northeast, smoke haze may drift towards Singapore if the fires persist," the agency said.
On Wednesday, Johor’s fire and rescue department carried out water bombing to extinguish a peatland fire in Pengerang that started on Jan 23.
The department said the fire spread quickly due to dry and windy weather.
NEA said that light showers were observed over some parts of Singapore and the surrounding region on Thursday.
"Showers are expected to increase over the weekend, which should help alleviate the smoke haze situation," it added.
As of 10pm on Thursday, the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) ranged from 33 to 48, remaining within the good range.
The 24-hour PSI is computed based on six air pollutants - PM2.5, PM10, ozone, sulphur dioxide, nitrogen dioxide and carbon monoxide.
It serves as an indicator of Singapore's daily air quality and is the reading that NEA's daily health advisories are based on.