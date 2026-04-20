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Singapore, US to develop nuclear safety training programme
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Singapore

Singapore, US to develop nuclear safety training programme

The training programme is intended for the National Environment Agency and its newly formed nuclear safety division.

Singapore, US to develop nuclear safety training programme

David Skeen (left) of the United States Nuclear Regulatory Commission and Ang Kok Kiat of Singapore's National Environment Agency (NEA) are seen in Vienna on Apr 17, 2026, after they signed an agreement on nuclear regulatory skills development. (Photo: NEA)

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Darcel Al Anthony
Darcel Al Anthony
20 Apr 2026 12:27PM (Updated: 20 Apr 2026 01:29PM)
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SINGAPORE: A new training programme will be developed to enhance Singapore's nuclear safety capabilities and regulatory understanding, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said on Monday (Apr 20).

The agency said that the programme will be developed under an agreement it signed with the United States Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) on nuclear regulatory skills development.

The memorandum of cooperation was formalised on Apr 17 at the International Atomic Energy Agency's Convention on Nuclear Safety Review meeting in Vienna.

It was signed by Mr Ang Kok Kiat, group director of the NEA's Radiation Protection and Nuclear Science Group, and Mr David Skeen, director of the NRC's Office of International Programs.

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The training programme is intended for the National Environment Agency and its newly formed nuclear safety division.

As part of the programme, NEA officers will undergo courses and attachments with the NRC to gain experience in areas such as reactor regulation, safety assessments, probabilistic risk assessment and inspection procedures.

"This enhanced expertise will deepen Singapore's nuclear regulatory knowledge as Singapore studies the potential deployment of nuclear energy," said the agency.

The agreement builds on a long-standing partnership between NEA and the NRC, which has included technical information exchange and cooperation in nuclear safety matters.

It also complements the broader US-Singapore civil nuclear cooperation framework. This was reinforced by the signing of the bilateral 123 Agreement in 2024, a US-required pact that allows countries to access American nuclear technology and expertise under non-proliferation rules.

"It also reflects Singapore's commitment to building world-class nuclear safety capabilities through international partnerships, including through collaborations with other nuclear regulators in France and Finland", said NEA.

Related:

NEA announced in March that the National Radiochemistry Laboratory had been designated as an International Atomic Energy Agency collaborating centre from 2026 to 2030 and will lead the development of regional radiological monitoring and emergency response capabilities. 

The agency earlier said that it will commission three studies on nuclear safety and the environmental impact of power facilities to examine international safety standards and regulatory frameworks.

Last year, Minister-in-charge of Energy and Science & Technology Tan See Leng said in an interview with The Straits Times and Lianhe Zaobao that Singapore has to build its capabilities in nuclear energy even though it has not yet made a decision on its use.

He added that the nation needs to gain technical expertise in the field to ensure its safety.

In his Budget 2025 speech, Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said that the government will study the potential deployment of nuclear power in Singapore and take further steps to systematically build up capabilities in this area.

These capabilities will be needed for nuclear safety, which will become "more salient" given the growing regional interest in nuclear power, Mr Wong said.

Source: CNA/dc(kg)

Related Topics

National Environment Agency nuclear United States
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